Barbara A. (Dunn) Salamone, of Waltham, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning September 29th, 2019 at the Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Waltham at the age of 92. Born on August 9, 1927 in Boston; daughter of the late George and Anna (Douglas) Dunn, Barbara resided in Waltham for the majority of her life and for a period of time in Jacksonville, Florida. Barbara was employed as an Optical Technician with ITEK Manufacturing. Barbara had a great love for the City of Waltham, especially it's senior citizens. She was a Board Member for the Council on Aging, delivered Meals on Wheels, served in numerous capacities including President of the South Side Senior Citizens Association. Barbara organized trips and tours for the "Best of Times". She enjoyed bowling in the senior league, was an avid bingo player and loved going line dancing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alfonso Salamone and her cherished daughter Carol McCormick. Barbara is survived by her devoted & loving children, Paul D. Salamone and his wife Karen of Watertown; and Janice E. Quaranto of Waltham. In addition she is survived by 7 cherished grandchildren and 14 adoring great grandchildren. She was the sister of Geraldine, George, Meredith and Dorothea Dunn. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Barbara's life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Friday morning Oct. 4th at 10:30. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday Oct. 3rd from 3 - 7 p.m.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019