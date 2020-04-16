|
Mrs. Barbara (Filson) Fahey Dixon, of Wayland and Marshfield, died peacefully of natural causes at CareOne Newton on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 100. Barbara was born on November 27, 1919 in Waltham, the only child of the late Harriet (Carter) and Elliot Filson. She attended Waltham High School and Kents Hill Boarding school in Maine. She deeply loved her family and friends. She first married in December of 1938 to James Fahey and that marriage was blessed with a daughter, Caryl and a son, Carter. James died very young and Barbara was left a widow at the age of 26. Several years later she met George Dixon on a blind date and they married in April of 1946 and that marriage blessed them with two sons, Peter and Scott. George had a son, Harry from a prior marriage. In 1957, Barbara and George moved to Oxbow Road in Wayland, Massachusetts where they raised their blended family for more than forty years. She worked briefly at the Squirrel Hill Nursery School in the Claypit Hill neighborhood of Wayland, but spent most of her time as a homemaker for her busy family. Barbara enjoyed entertaining family and friends with a glass of wine or two or a Manhattan at the beach house in Marshfield and found peace and solace in the constant movement of the ocean. She will be dearly missed by her family who loved her very much as she was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husbands, James Fahey and George Joseph Dixon she is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Wynne Hodgkins Fahey; her grandson, Colin Ellis Fahey; her step-son, Harry Dixon and her grandson's wife, Tracy Oliphant; and many dear friends. Barbara leaves four children; Caryl Jean Oliphant (Josef) of Somerville, Carter James Fahey of Ipswich, special son Peter George Dixon of Waltham and Scott Stevens Dixon (Patti) of Atlanta, Georgia, six grandchildren, Beth George of Framingham, Jeffrey Oliphant of Phoenix, Arizona, Alexander Oliphant (Reetika) of Wayland, Tyler Fahey (Melissa) of Ipswich, Lindsay Lanier (Brent) of Atlanta, Georgia and Bradford Dixon (Rachel) of Birmingham, Alabama and seven Great Grandchildren; Victoria George of Framingham, Saisha and Taj Oliphant of Wayland, Wynne and Wyatt Fahey of Ispwich and and Caroline and Leighton Lanier of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces & nephews. The family will plan a Life Celebration early this summer once the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the organization that has become an important part of Barbara's son Peter's life, would be deeply appreciated: Opportunities for Inclusion, 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453 or online at www. oppsforinclusion.org/make-a-donation/ Barbara's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.
