Mrs. Barbara J. Campbell, of Waltham, died peacefully on Saturday March 30, 2019 after a long illness. She was 91. Barbara was born in Waltham on May 21, 1927, the daughter of the late George and Eleanor (Carroll) Campbell. She was a life-long Waltham resident and had graduated from St. Mary's High School. She was a very talented artist and excelled at painting and sewing and had taught crochet and knitting at both the Waltham Senior Center and Waltham High School. She enjoyed making afghan blankets to raffle off with the proceeds going to her beloved Senior Center. She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband, Bowen, whenever possible and her favorite destination was Vermont. She is survived by her belov- ed husband, Bowen M. Campbell, of Waltham; her children, Karen Keenan (Mark) of Lancaster and Owen Campbell of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; her grandson Kyle Campbell; her bro- ther, George Campbell of Holbrook and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday morning when her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019