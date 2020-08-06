Mrs. Barbara M. (Farrell) Cummings, of Waltham, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 92. Barbara was born in Waltham on September 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Downes) Farrell and was a lifelong resident. She was a 1945 graduate of Waltham High School and after that worked as a secretary for ten years in the Waltham Veterans Services office. There she helped countless returning World War II and Korean War vets with housing, education and employment applications and benefits. One of her happiest days came on May 4, 1950 when she married William E. Cummings at Saint Marys Church on School Street. The pair was married for almost fifty-five years until his death on April 16, 2005. After raising her children she went back to work as the secretary for Chief Edward A. Cloonan, Jr. at fire department headquarters on Lexington Street until her retirement in 1989. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved having her family around and gladly welcomed visits from her grandkids. Barbara was also a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish. In addition to her parents and husband, Bill, she is reunited with her siblings, the late Robert Farrell and Joanne Farrell. She leaves her children, Michael W. Cummings (Patricia) of Waltham, and Maureen P. Doucakis (James) of Londonderry, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Singleton (Sean), Kathleen Simpson (Keith), Elizabeth Doucakis, and Steven Doucakis; her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Michaela, Ryleigh, Charlie, Patrick, and Piper; her brother and sister, John Farrell of Holliston and Mary Cutter of Nashua, New Hampshire and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbaras life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, August 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
