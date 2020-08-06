1/
Barbara M. Cummings
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Barbara M. (Farrell) Cummings, of Waltham, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 92. Barbara was born in Waltham on September 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Downes) Farrell and was a lifelong resident. She was a 1945 graduate of Waltham High School and after that worked as a secretary for ten years in the Waltham Veterans Services office. There she helped countless returning World War II and Korean War vets with housing, education and employment applications and benefits. One of her happiest days came on May 4, 1950 when she married William E. Cummings at Saint Marys Church on School Street. The pair was married for almost fifty-five years until his death on April 16, 2005. After raising her children she went back to work as the secretary for Chief Edward A. Cloonan, Jr. at fire department headquarters on Lexington Street until her retirement in 1989. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved having her family around and gladly welcomed visits from her grandkids. Barbara was also a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish. In addition to her parents and husband, Bill, she is reunited with her siblings, the late Robert Farrell and Joanne Farrell. She leaves her children, Michael W. Cummings (Patricia) of Waltham, and Maureen P. Doucakis (James) of Londonderry, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Singleton (Sean), Kathleen Simpson (Keith), Elizabeth Doucakis, and Steven Doucakis; her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Michaela, Ryleigh, Charlie, Patrick, and Piper; her brother and sister, John Farrell of Holliston and Mary Cutter of Nashua, New Hampshire and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbaras life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, August 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Joyce Funeral Home 245 Main Street Waltham, MA 02453 PH 781-894-2895 FAX 781-894-5282 www.joycefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
AUG
6
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
To the Cummings Clan,
So sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara Cummings. I did not know her over many years but I always enjoyed chatting with her at family gatherings. She was a kind and gentle woman and, though shy by nature, she had a gift of connecting with others with her sincere focus and interest. May the Cummings family be blessed and sustained with the many good memories over the years: weddings, births, graduations, holidays and more. And may you be comforted in knowing that she is now at peace.
Best,
Dan Singleton
Daniel Singleton
August 5, 2020
Barbara was always gracious and will be missed.
Nick Doucakis
August 5, 2020
Dear Mike, Patty & Cummings Family, So very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. The times we met up with her she seemed like such a sweet lady. She is at peace now and in the very best of hands. I'm sure she's looking down with pride and much joy at the beautiful legacy she and her loving husband have left behind and will meet again. You are all in our daily thoughts and prayers during this difficult time......Much Love, Deb & Jim Auld
James Auld
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our condolences & prayers are with you during this time.
Olivia & Paul Harvey
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GHP/Lm
