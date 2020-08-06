To the Cummings Clan,

So sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara Cummings. I did not know her over many years but I always enjoyed chatting with her at family gatherings. She was a kind and gentle woman and, though shy by nature, she had a gift of connecting with others with her sincere focus and interest. May the Cummings family be blessed and sustained with the many good memories over the years: weddings, births, graduations, holidays and more. And may you be comforted in knowing that she is now at peace.

Best,

Dan Singleton

