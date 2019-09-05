|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara Anne Streight, on Wednesday August 21, 2019, in her home at the age of 85. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Lynwood and Marion (Amar) McCassie, her beloved late husband Harold Streight, brothers Lynwood and John McCassie, sisters Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Lund and Judith (Judy) Carroll, and her eldest daughter Debra (Debby) Pillion. Barbara is survived by her siblings: Joseph (Joe) McCassie, Michael (Mike) Walsh, and Diane Morrissette. She is also survived by her daughters: Karen Henderson, Terri Jansen, Janet Stevens, Laura Pausch, Marye Steele, Susan (Susie) Devine-Tobias, and Ellen Goodspeed. Barbara, known to most as Nana Toes, will also be lovingly remembered by her 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends turned family. Barbara was born to the late Lynwood and Marion McCassie, Aug. 16, 1934, in Newton. Barbara received her LPN from Peter Brent Brigham in 1971, while raising 8 young girls. She later moved to her home in Waltham where she retired after 40 years of nursing. Anyone that knew Nana Toes, knew she was full of life, love, and humor. She was immensely proud of her huge family, and made sure each and every one of us felt it. With a heart of pure love and understanding she always helped those in need. Her favorite pastime was to crochet. She taught many of her family members to crochet and they traded patterns and tips often. She shared her craft with many people by crocheting hats, mittens, scarves, and blankets. Nana Toes always had a joke or a funny story to tell and by the end of it she and everyone in the room would be in stitches. Funny, or not, you simply couldnt help but laugh the moment you heard her contagious laughter fill the room. Barbaras wishes were that there be no services only a celebration of her life. She knew that the family wouldnt be able to keep the details straight. As she always said Never rob a bank with the Streight family. The family insists that people make donations in support of PBS, in lieu of sending flowers. Barbara donated to several foundations over her 85 years but PBS had a special place in her heart she donated every month. For guestbook please visit www.BrascoFuneralHome. com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019