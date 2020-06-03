Bartholomew Gavini, Jr.
Of Waltham, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 13, 2020 at the age of 80 after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Born in Newton the son of the late Bartholomew and Josephine (Mirabito) Gavini. Mr. Gavini was raised and educated in Newton living in the Upper Falls and Highland villages of the City. He was a graduate of Newton High Vocational School.
A Waltham resident since 1963, he had owned and operated the former B&G Fuel Oil Company. An employee of the City of Waltham, Mr. Gavini retired after working in the Waltham Housing Authority for many years.
He had been a seasonal resident of the Milton/Farmington, New Hampshire area.
A veteran of the Navy he was Electrician's Mate Third Class and a Submariner serving aboard the USS Darter SS 576 out of Charleston, South Carolina.
Mr. Gavini is survived by his wife of 56 years Constance Irene (Paulas) Gavini, his children Roberta Morley and her husband Bill, Robert Gavini, and Lawrence Gavini and his wife Janette , his sisters Lucy Budgell and Julie Szczerbinski. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Alisha Hankins, William Morley, & Jennifer Morley and her fiancé Ted O'Hagan and a great granddaughter, Adriana Hankins.
He was predeceased by his brother Lawrence Gavini.
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family & friends gathered to celebrate Bart's life and remember the loved he shared with those he touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels in Waltham followed by burial at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut St #301, Wellesley, MA 02481
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of WALTHAM assisted Bart's family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.