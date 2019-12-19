|
Mrs. Beatrice E. (Dion) Devane, of Waltham, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 95. Bea was born in Waltham on June 13, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Effie (Morris) Dion, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Waltham. For more than thirty years she was the secretary at Saint Jude School on Main Street during the tenures of Sister Mary Doyle, SND and Sister Katherine Martin, SND. Bea was one of the first to arrive at school every day and was among the last to leave; known by all for being warm, loving, kind and generous. Her calm presence, gentle smile and dedication to her work earned the respect and admiration of more than a generation of students, teachers and parents. Bea reserved her deepest affection for her family . . . her children and grandchildren will long remember the love that accompanied everything that she did . . . from attending school ball games, plays and performances to the delight she felt when the kids came for a visit. The beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Devane, she leaves her children, Thomas J. Devane, Jr. (Theresa) of Humarock, David J. Devane (Diane) of Waltham and Robert J. Devane (Susan) of Framingham; her grandchildren, Casey Devane, T.J. Devane (Amanda Hale), David Devane (Sarah Craft), John Devane (Christine Arrigo), Brittany McHatten (Tyson), Robert Devane and Alexandra Devane; her great-grandchildren, Caroline and Joseph Devane and many nieces and nephews Bea was also the sister of the late Norman and Richard Dion. Family and friends will honor and remember Bea's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, December 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019