Mrs. Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas passed away on April 15, 2020 at Wingate at Weston. She was 95. Berenice was born on August 22, 1924 in Gardner, a daughter of the late Henri and Elmire (Babineau) Cormier. Although born in Gardner she spent most of her childhood living on a coastal farm in Bouctouche, New Brunswick with her parents and ten siblings. She moved to Massachusetts as an adult where she met her late husband, Irving L. "Buddy" Douglas in Newton. They were married in 1950 and moved to Waltham where they raised their six children. The two spent forty-seven happy years together until his death on February 14, 1997. She was a faithful and active member of Saint Mary's Parish in Waltham. Berenice was a dedicated employee of Mayflower Furniture in Newton, The Nature Food Center in Waltham, and Grover Cronin's in Waltham where she worked as a sales clerk. After the department store closed in 1989 she went to work in the office for her son's business, P.R. Douglas Co., until her retirement. Throughout her work life Berenice's easy going, friendly and kind nature made her many lifelong friends. She was an avid reader and loved being at the beach, often with her family and in-laws in Marshfield. After Buddy's retirement the pair enjoyed extended stays in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Above all, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was her happiest when her family was close by, and she will always remain close in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her. In addition to her husband, Buddy, she is reunited in Heaven with her daughter, Suzanne Williams, who died on April 9, 2020, and her brothers, Henry, Edward, and Aquila Cormier her sister Aline Collins. She also leaves her children, Michael S. Douglas and also his wife Deborah of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas and his wife Cheryl, also of Waltham, David S. Douglas and his wife Jayne of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mary Anne Douglas and her husband Nik Znamenskis of Stokesdale, North Carolina and Mark Douglas and his wife Tracy of Stow; her grandchildren Joseph and Matthew Cunningham, Stephen, Allison, Kristen, Kevin, Scott, Christopher, Katherine, Tanner, Delaney, and Connor Douglas; seventeen great grandchildren; her brothers, Herve Cormier of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joseph of Dixon Point, New Brunswick; her sisters, Aldea Cormier of Waltham, Irene Carroll of Hamilton, Ontario, Stella Boyle of Moncton, New Brunswick and Geraldine Walden of Las Cruces, New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Due to the ongoing health crisis around the world and in our community, funeral services for Berenice are private. Calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, Waltham for Berenice and for Suzanne will be announced at a later date. The family wishes to thank Wingate of Weston for the care provided to Berenice while there and to for their hospice support. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020