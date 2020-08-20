It is with the heaviest of hearts that Scott and I express our deepest condolences on the passing of our friend, Berenice. She was our second grandmother for all the years we had the privilege of living in her home. The memories we made during those ten years will be cherished forever. She scooped us into her family and her big heart and made us feel like we really did have a family out here in Waltham. It is our honor to still live in her home and we are so grateful to have had so many wonderful years with her. She and her unending kindness and love will live on in her amazing family. We love you and we are so so truly sorry for the loss of this amazing woman.

Alyson Czelusniak

Family Friend