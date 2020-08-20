1/
Berenice M. Douglas
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berenice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Berenice M. (Cormier) Douglas passed away on April 15, 2020 at Wingate at Weston. She was 95. Berenice was born on August 22, 1924 in Gardner, a daughter of the late Henri and Elmire (Babineau) Cormier. Although born in Gardner she spent most of her childhood living on a coastal farm in Bouctouche, New Brunswick with her parents and ten siblings. She moved to Massachusetts as an adult where she met her late husband, Irving L. 'Buddy' Douglas in Newton. They were married in 1950 and moved to Waltham where they raised their six children. The two spent forty-seven happy years together until his death on February 14, 1997. She was a faithful and active member of Saint Mary's Parish in Waltham. Berenice was a dedicated employee of Mayflower Furniture in Newton, The Nature Food Center in Waltham, and Grover Cronin's in Waltham where she worked as a sales clerk. After the department store closed in 1989 she went to work in the office for her son's business, P.R. Douglas Co., until her retirement. Throughout her work life Berenice's easy going, friendly and kind nature made her many lifelong friends. She was an avid reader and loved being at the beach, often with her family and in-laws in Marshfield. After Buddy's retirement the pair enjoyed extended stays in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Above all, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was her happiest when her family was close by, and she will always remain close in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her. In addition to her husband, Buddy, she is reunited in Heaven with her daughter, Suzanne Williams, who died on April 9, 2020, and her brothers, Henry, Edward, and Aquila Cormier and her sister Aline Collins. She leaves her children, Michael S. Douglas and his wife Deborah of Waltham, Paul R. Douglas and his wife Cheryl, also of Waltham, David S. Douglas and his wife Jayne of Meredith, New Hampshire, Mary Anne Douglas and her husband Nik Znamenskis of Stokesdale, North Carolina and Mark Douglas and his wife Tracy of Stow; her grandchildren Joseph and Matthew Cunningham, Stephen, Allison, Kristen, Kevin, Scott, Christopher, Katherine, Tanner, Delaney, and Connor Douglas; seventeen great grandchildren; her brothers, Herve Cormier of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joseph of Dixon Point, New Brunswick; her sisters, Aldea Cormier of Waltham, Irene Carroll of Hamilton, Ontario, Stella Boyle of Moncton, New Brunswick and Geraldine Walden of Las Cruces, New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, and their families. A Funeral Mass for Berenice and for Suzanne will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22nd, at 10 am in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. The family wishes to thank Wingate of Weston for the care provided to Berenice while there and to Care Dimensions for their hospice support. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02452 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
31 entries
August 7, 2020
God Bless you, Mrs. Douglas.
John Corcoran
Neighbor
April 26, 2020
Dear Paul. Mark & family, I was so very sorry to hear of your mother & sister Suzanne's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May God bless them both and may they rest in peace. Love, Susan McGann
Susan McGann
Family Friend
April 26, 2020
Dear Paul. Mark & family, I was so very sorry to hear of your mother & sister Suzanne's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May God bless them both and may they rest in peace. Love, Susan McGann
Susan McGann
Family Friend
April 25, 2020
Paul & Family,
We were so sad to hear of the loss of your mother and sister. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Brenda & Paul Juliano
Friend
April 23, 2020
Dear Paul, Mark and family
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing, wonderful neighbor and friend to my mother, had great visits with her at Wingate, she will be missed.
Fred Garvin
Neighbor
April 23, 2020
Dear Paul and Family,
Sorry to hear about your Mom's passing during these difficult times.

John Qualters
John Qualters
Friend
April 23, 2020
Dear Paul and Family,

I was so sad to hear of the loss of your dear mother. She was a lovely lady and I have such fond memories of her and that sweet smile. May she rest in peace with your Dad and sister.

Elaine Cianci
Elaine Cianci
Family Friend
April 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of the Douglas family.
Ernie Rogers
April 23, 2020
Dear Paul. Mark & family,

I was so very sorry to hear of your mother & sister Suzanne's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May God bless them both and may they rest in peace.

Love,

Susan McGann
Susan McGann
Family Friend
April 21, 2020
It is with the heaviest of hearts that Scott and I express our deepest condolences on the passing of our friend, Berenice. She was our second grandmother for all the years we had the privilege of living in her home. The memories we made during those ten years will be cherished forever. She scooped us into her family and her big heart and made us feel like we really did have a family out here in Waltham. It is our honor to still live in her home and we are so grateful to have had so many wonderful years with her. She and her unending kindness and love will live on in her amazing family. We love you and we are so so truly sorry for the loss of this amazing woman.
Alyson Czelusniak
Family Friend
April 21, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the Douglas family. I remember your mother as a very caring woman of such grace and faith. May she rest in peace.
Carolann D'Eon
April 21, 2020
Mike, Debbie, Paul, Cheryl and Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Keep praying to her. She will watch over you all of your lives.
Jeannette
Jeannette McCarthy
April 20, 2020
Praying for the whole family at this time of grief for the Douglas/Williams family!
May God offer you comfort and peace through this difficult time.
Kathy ( Byron) DallaCosta
April 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GP/LM
April 20, 2020
Dear Paul and family,

We were sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. It sounds like she enjoyed her life and all her children. It's nice that you will be celebrating her life after all the craziness and health problems are over in our country.
Yours Truly,
Susan Clark and Philip McCourt
Philip McCourt
Friend
April 19, 2020
My condolences on the loss of wonderful Berenice!
I have wonderful memories of her at the Waltham Boys and Girls Club with all of the other "Water Ballerinas"
I was the Director of Aquatics there and spent much time lifeguarding those wonderful swimmers. Berenice and her aunt Lucy Farnsworth who also was wonderful spent many hours in the pool and both were always very kind to me!

God rest Berenice's soul.
God bless all she left behind.
Andrea Doucette-James
Acquaintance
April 19, 2020
So sorry to the Douglas family for the loss of your Mom, our deepest sympathy to the family. Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends.
Love
Angie and Joe Doucette
Angie Doucette
Friend
April 19, 2020
My sincere condolence to the family. God bless.
Anne Marie Arsenault
Friend
April 19, 2020
Dear Paul and family so sorry to hear about your mom and sister's passing. Your mon was a dear and sweet friend to my mom. We all loved Bernice. Bernice and Suzanne are in my family's thoughts and prayers.

Paul please keep in touch and let me know when services are held. Stay safe and healthy during these horrible days.

Suzanne & Tom Keough
Suzanne Keough
Family
April 19, 2020
Thinking of you Paul and your family during this difficult time.

Much love and peace in your memories of your beautiful mom.

With Sympathy and Friendship,

John, Carole and Angela Malone
Carole Malone
Friend
April 19, 2020
I met this lovely lady at swim class at the Boy's Club. It was only after many weeks of pleasant chatting that I learned our grandchildren were great friends all through school. Mrs. Douglas was a lovely lady and pleasant and kind to all who met her. Her family will be in our prayers. Please accept our since condolences on both of your recent losses.

Gloria Champion and the Champion Family
Gloria Champion
Acquaintance
April 18, 2020
With my deepest sympathy to all of the Douglas families your all in my thoughts and prayers God bless all of you
Dan Cormier
Friend
April 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family in these difficult times.I will always treasure the great memories when the Douglas family came for vacations at our grand parents house in St-Thomas,New Brunswick during the summer when we were kids. Know that we have you in our thoughts and prayers. Noella & Denis
Noella Cormier
Family
April 18, 2020
Our condolences to your family on the Passings of both your Sister Suzanne, and your Mom Berenice. We both worked with Berenice at Grover Cronin and she was always very nice to work with, remembering her smile! So sorry for your losses, May you find comfort in your memories and the support of family and friends.
Linda & Mark Rosolko
Coworker
April 18, 2020
My heart is broken hearing of Mrs. Douglas' passing. She was like a second Mother to me when I was growing up. So many happy memories at their home. Sending much love to the entire Douglas family.
Gail DellaCamera
Friend
April 18, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Berenice's passing. So many wonderful memories of her from Fiske Street. God bless all of the Douglas family. Prayers & Hugs to all of you.
Bonnie Cormier (Foskin)
Neighbor
April 18, 2020
Mark, Paul & Douglas Family,
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
With Deepest Sympathy, the Decola Girls, Maureen & Cecilia
Maureen Decola Harrison
Neighbor
April 18, 2020
To the Douglas family,
My heartfelt sympathy on the death of your Mother and your sister Suzanne. May you find comfort in knowing they will be reunited with your Dad and live in eternal peace.
Marian Carpentino
Family Friend
April 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole family. You are all so special and blessed with having such a wonderful mother and grandmother. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Much love. Susan Gallant (Bourgeois)
Susan Gallant
Family Friend
April 18, 2020
Extending my deepest sympathy to the Douglas family in the passing of your Dear Mother Berenice. Keeping her and you all in my prayers.
Sally Collura
April 17, 2020
To the whole family, my heart hurts so much for you, may your mom be at peace and be happy to be reunited with your dad and Suzanne. God bless you all.
Sheila Clifford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved