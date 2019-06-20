|
|
Ms. Bernadette I. Duffy died Friday, June 14, 2019 in The Leland Home. She was 97. Bernadette was born July 2, 1921 in Waltham a daughter of the late John J. and Isabella L. (Biggins) Duffy. A lifelong Waltham resident she was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School. Bernie worked as a physical therapist in the office of Dr. James Helms in Watertown for many years before retiring. An active member and communicant of Saint Mary's Parish she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of its Ladies Sodality; member and past-president of the Waltham Women's Club, member and past-president of the Waltham Weston Hospital Auxiliary, South Side Waltham Senior Citizens, Waltham Chapter of the , longtime volunteer at Maristhill Nursing Home, Waltham Hospital and the Waltham Council on Aging. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, the late Lawrence Duffy, Aloysius 'Al' Duffy, Catherine Duffy, Marie L. Duffy and Francis Duffy. She leaves nieces and nephews including Janet M. Maguire (Jack), John Duffy (late Mary), all of Waltham, Paul Duffy (Edna) of Amelia Island, Florida, Alice Duffy of Freedom, New Hampshire; many great-nieces & great-nephews; great-great nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, June 19th day in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made Leland Home, 21 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 20 to June 27, 2019