Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette I. Duffy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernadette I. Duffy Obituary
Ms. Bernadette I. Duffy died Friday, June 14, 2019 in The Leland Home. She was 97. Bernadette was born July 2, 1921 in Waltham a daughter of the late John J. and Isabella L. (Biggins) Duffy. A lifelong Waltham resident she was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School. Bernie worked as a physical therapist in the office of Dr. James Helms in Watertown for many years before retiring. An active member and communicant of Saint Mary's Parish she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of its Ladies Sodality; member and past-president of the Waltham Women's Club, member and past-president of the Waltham Weston Hospital Auxiliary, South Side Waltham Senior Citizens, Waltham Chapter of the , longtime volunteer at Maristhill Nursing Home, Waltham Hospital and the Waltham Council on Aging. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, the late Lawrence Duffy, Aloysius 'Al' Duffy, Catherine Duffy, Marie L. Duffy and Francis Duffy. She leaves nieces and nephews including Janet M. Maguire (Jack), John Duffy (late Mary), all of Waltham, Paul Duffy (Edna) of Amelia Island, Florida, Alice Duffy of Freedom, New Hampshire; many great-nieces & great-nephews; great-great nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, June 19th day in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made Leland Home, 21 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 20 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now