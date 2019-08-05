|
|
Mrs. Betty N. (Ernst) Olbrys died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky following a period of declining health. She was 93. Betty was born in Central Butte, Saskatchewan, Canada on May 14, 1926, the only child of the late Russell and Edna (Charlesworth) Ernst. As a child she moved with her family to Somerville and then to Watertown where she spent her growing up years. After graduating from Watertown High School she went to nursing school at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge where she earned her nursing degree. She also went to school at Simmons College in Boston. In February, 1953 she married Leon L. Olbrys at Saint Jude Church in Waltham. The couple soon moved to Waltham where they raised their family. Betty was a registered nurse for years where she was well known at the Waltham Board of Health and at local schools. She ran flu clinics and rabies clinics and volunteered long hours as a nurse at Our Ladys School and at Saint Jude School where her love for the children was surpassed only by their deep affection for her. The wife of the late Leon L. Olbrys, she leaves her children, Carol A. Baclawski (Kenneth) of Waltham, Steven P. Olbrys (Marie) of Waltham, Nancy J. Valencia (Marcelino) of Versailles, Kentucky and Peter L. Olbrys (Lori) of Rye, New York and ten grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, August 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019