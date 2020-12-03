1/
Beverly A. Gorman
Beverly A. (nee McDermott) Gorman, 89, passed on November 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. David J. Gorman, Sr. loving mother of David J. Gorman, Jr. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203, Little Portions Friary, 1305 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209 or SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. To share condolences, please visit www.AMIGONE.com

Funeral services provided by
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY 14059
(716) 836-6500
