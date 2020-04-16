|
Beverly Aronson 78, formerly of Waltham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, April 11. Beverly was the daughter of Bengt and Florence Aronson, and is survived by one sister Marilyn (Marvin) Hintz, who lives in Delaware, Ohio. Also surviving are sister-in law Linda Aronoson, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both parents, and a brother (Carl) Allan Aronson. Beverlys legacy is that of a teacher who imparted both knowledge and character into the lives of hundreds of students during her teaching career which spanned over fifty years and included teaching missionary children in the Philippines, and later at the Imago School in Manard, MA. Where she taught until retiring. Tributes from faculty and students reflect the fact that Beverly was a no-nonsense teacher, respected by all, and known for her love and dedication to her students. In addition to her formal teaching, Beverly was a student of the Bible and counselor and friend to many who sought her for friendship and wise counsel. A memorial service will be held in Massachusetts at a later date pending the lifting of the present social distancing restrictions. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www. snyderfunerlahomes.com The Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020