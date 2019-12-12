Home

Bruce C. McGee

Bruce C. McGee Obituary
Mr. Bruce C. McGee, of Waltham, formerly of Lexington, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, he was 83. Bruce was born on August 10, 1936 in Somerville, a son of the late Clifford and Mary Ellen (Campbell) McGee. He was raised in Lexington and had lived there before moving to Waltham fourteen years ago. Bruce was an entrepreneur in various fields and was the proprietor of McGee Flooring in Lexington. He leaves his wife Jean M. (McLaughlin) McGee; his children, Bruce McGee of Sweden, Alicia Blumenthal of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Mary Ellen McGee of Burlington, Koreine McGee and Brenda McGee both of Woodenville Washington, Jeannie McGee of Plum Island and Matthew McGee of Reading; sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bruce was also the brother of the late Clifford McGee Family and friends will honor and remember Bruce's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
