Mr. Bruno J. Schulz, formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on Wednesday October 2, 2019 in the Atrium at Drum Hill in Chelmsford after a long illness. He was 86. Bruno was born March 12, 1933 in Neulaube, Kreiss Lissa, Germany to the late Otto and Marta Schulz. He escaped Communist East Germany in 1954 and spent time in then West Germany where he met his future wife Helen Papelitzky before immigrating to the United States in 1956. Bruno married Helen on November 11, 1962 in Saint Jude Church in Waltham. They lived in the same house in Waltham for fifty-four years before moving to Bayberry at Emerald Court in Tewksbury in 2016. Bruno graduated from trade high school in Germany, later taking night courses at MIT and Northeastern University. Bruno spent his career as a tool designer first at the Waltham Watch Factory, later Reece Corporation, and finally for the Raytheon Corporation, before retiring in 1998. Bruno was an avid Boston sports fan, following the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics, often while he and Helen were flower and vegetable gardening in their yard. Bruno was also tending for his former land ladies' properties and gardens into his 70's. Bruno and Helen loved to dance and went to Mosely's on the Charles, and regularly at the Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole. Bruno also enjoyed fishing at Walden Pond and occasionally in the ocean. Bruno and Helen were long term members of the Boylston Schul-Verein, be it playing Skaat Card games, Dances, or taking part of their Sommerfest an Oktoberfests. In addition to his wife of 57 years, Helen, he leaves his sons, Peter C. Schulz (Kimberly) of Chelmsford and Michael B. Schulz (Robin) of Burlington; grandchildren, Michael, Jr. and Meghan Schulz, Joey and Alex Schulz; his sisters, Lucia Idler of Bremen, Germany, Hildegard Loppien of Ludwigsfelde, Germany, Inge Freier of Dabendorf, Germany and Annmarie Schulz of Berlin, Germany and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated for Bruno on Wednesday, October 9th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or at To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019