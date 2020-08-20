1/1
Butch McCue
1937 - 2020
Butch McCue's favorite place to be was on Cape Codnamely Popponesset. Anyone who has an affection for the Cape knows once you're over the bridge on the other side of the canal it's the way life should be. The ocean, the beaches, nature and the company of family and friends was all Butch would want. Donald C. 'Butch' McCue died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Care Dimensions Hospice Residence in Lincoln. He was 83. When not on the Cape home for Butch was Waltham. Born on April 22, 1937 in Waltham he was a son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Hays) Waltham. A graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1956 he married Waltham native Patricia M. Canter on June 16, 1968. Butch worked over 30 years for Lucent Technologies before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Waltham Sons of Italy Dante Alighieri Lodge #648 and in earlier years enjoyed rounds of golf with friends as well as fishing and other sports with his two sons. Butch was predeceased by his siblings, Walter, Paul, Arthur 'Squeaky' McCue and Barbara Clark. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Patricia, he leaves his sons, Steven M. McCue (Janet) of Shrewsbury and Scott A. McCue (Karen) of Manchester, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Jameson, Brady and Taylor; his brother, Robert McCue of Wisconsin; nieces & nephews. Calling hours for Butch will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, July 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.]. His funeral service and burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Memorial in his name may be made to Paul McCue Memorial Scholarship Fund, 36 Fiske Ave, Waltham MA 02453 or Care Dimensions 73 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. Butch's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
