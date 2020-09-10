Weston Fire Captain Dwight F. Robertson, of Framingham, died at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 63. Affectionately known as "Bucky' throughout his life he was born in Waltham on July 24, 1957 to the late James A. and Doris M. (Burhans) Robertson. He was a 1976 graduate of Waltham High School and later in life earned a bachelor's degree in fire science from Anna Maria College. While still in high school Bucky began what became a forty-five year career in fire service. In October, 1975 he became a call fireman for the Town of Weston and was appointed a permanent firefighter six years later. In January, 2005 he was made a lieutenant. On July 30, 2008 Bucky was promoted to captain and placed in charge of the department's fire prevention bureau where he worked with various town departments, builders, businesses and homeowners. Bucky's encyclopedic knowledge of the fire codes, affable nature and willingness to help earned the respect of his colleagues and from the town. When the word came in June of his cancer diagnosis, Bucky's fellow firefighters rallied around him and his family to provide care, support and encouragement. It's not too strong to say that Bucky loved the men and women that he worked with and considered them 'his kids' . . . and they loved him back. Two generations of Weston jakes not only remember his wise counsel but also his terrific sense of humor and cooking skills that would rival Emeril's best efforts. He was also a lifelong member of Weston Firefighters Association Local 3660. Bucky's greatest affections however were reser ved for his wife of alm ost thirty yrs, Annette, and his kids, Andrew and Megan. Whatever he did and whatever he accomplished in life were for them and his love for them knew no bounds. A great weekend for Bucky was time spent with Andrew fishing and coming home to make the family a gourmet meal on the backyard grill. He leaves his beloved wife, Annette M. (Lombardo) Robertson; his children, Andrew J. and Megan E. Robertson, both of Framingham; his sisters and brother, Bonnie J. Julien (James), Daniel L. Robertson (Janet), and Barbara L. Arsenault (late Thomas), all of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and their families. Bucky was also a brother of the late Beverly A. O'Brien. Family and friends will honor and remember Bucky's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, September 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service and burial with fire department honors will be private but can be viewed by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10th. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Buck Robertson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Weston Fire Headquarters, 394 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.