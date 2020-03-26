|
|
Mrs. Carol M. (Stone) Miroff, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, formerly of Waltham, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was 85 years old. Carol was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Baker) Stone. After the death of her husband, Harold, she moved to Sarasota, Florida and then to Rhode Island 12 years ago to be closer to her family. Until her retirement she had worked as a group leader at LTX in Westwood. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Miroff and is survived by her son, Glenn Miroff of Lincoln, MA; her sisters, June Bourgeois of North Attleboro, Maureen Vertefeuille of Pawtucket, RI and Kathleen Hinckley of Lincoln, RI, and also leaves many nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love her family is planning her Life Celebration services to include calling hours and Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church followed by burial in Mount Feake Cemetery at a date to be announced. Memorial donations in her name may be made to , 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020