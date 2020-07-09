Carol M. (Stone) Miroff, 85, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, formerly of Waltham, died on March 16th, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Caroll was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Baker) Stone. After the death of her husband, Harold, she moved to Sarasota, Florida and then to Rhode Island twelve years ago to be closer to her family. Until her retirement she had worked as a group leader at LTX in Westwood. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Miroff and is survived by her son, Glenn Miroff of Lincoln, sister of June Bourgeois of North Attleboro, Maureen Vertefeuille of Pawtucket, RI. and Kathleen Hinckley of Lincoln, Rhode Island; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Carol's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on July 11th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. To share a memory please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com