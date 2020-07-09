1/1
Carol M. Miroff
1934 - 2020
Carol M. (Stone) Miroff, 85, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, formerly of Waltham, died on March 16th, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Caroll was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Baker) Stone. After the death of her husband, Harold, she moved to Sarasota, Florida and then to Rhode Island twelve years ago to be closer to her family. Until her retirement she had worked as a group leader at LTX in Westwood. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Miroff and is survived by her son, Glenn Miroff of Lincoln, sister of June Bourgeois of North Attleboro, Maureen Vertefeuille of Pawtucket, RI. and Kathleen Hinckley of Lincoln, Rhode Island; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Carol's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on July 11th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. To share a memory please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
JUL
11
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
5 entries
July 8, 2020
Glenn,

I never met your mother. But she must have been a special woman.

The reason I can say this is, she raised a good man in yourself.

A true testimony of her in you.


God bless
Arthur Karelas
Friend
March 28, 2020
Dear Glenn,

My deepest sympathies on your loss.

I was drawn to this beautiful picture of your mother and thought I recognized her. I worked at Alfredo's on Main St in the early 1980s. I remember your whole family. Carol was always a delight to talk to. I have fond memories of her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. Her personality brightened the shop whenever she was there. What joy she brought to those of us lucky enough to have spent even the briefest of moments with her.

May your fondest memories of her ease your grief at your loss.

Sincerely
John Burke
John Burke Burke
Acquaintance
March 24, 2020
Dear Glenn -

Aunt Carol was truly a one-of-a-kind person, who had a tremendously positive impact on my life. The pictures you have chosen are so beautiful, and reflect so many of the happy memories I have of her and of your dad.

It's hard to believe that she is gone and that we had the bad luck of her passing during a public health emergency. I look forward to the future celebration of her life when things get back to normal. Much love, Catherine
Catherine Hinckley
Family
March 23, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your mother passing she is now resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays Always remember the good times you had with her
Lorraine Butler
Acquaintance
March 23, 2020
Glenn, sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of your mother.
Jeannette A. McCarthy
Jeannette McCarthy
