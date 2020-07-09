Dear Glenn,



My deepest sympathies on your loss.



I was drawn to this beautiful picture of your mother and thought I recognized her. I worked at Alfredo's on Main St in the early 1980s. I remember your whole family. Carol was always a delight to talk to. I have fond memories of her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. Her personality brightened the shop whenever she was there. What joy she brought to those of us lucky enough to have spent even the briefest of moments with her.



May your fondest memories of her ease your grief at your loss.



Sincerely

John Burke

Acquaintance