Catherine C. (Whyte) Collins - 70, of Marshfield and former longtime resident of Waltham and Watertown passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Collins, who predeceased her in 2011. Cathy was born in Brighton, MA on July 21, 1949, the daughter of the late John P. and Mary (Bowes) Whyte. The youngest of 7 children, she grew up in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown High School. Cathy was employed for many years as an administrative assistant for the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Fish and Wildlife. In retirement, she worked as a classroom aide in Waltham middle schools and was a longtime volunteer for the Waltham Centennial Scholarship Foundation. Of all her lifes endeavors, becoming a grandmother encompassed some of the proudest moments in life. She adored her grandchildren more than anything in the world and they truly gave her joy in her final days despite her illness. Cathy was the devoted mother of James F. Collins, Jr. and his wife Sara of Scituate and Sean Collins and Sabra Towne of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Johnathan, Alice and Makayla; and Scott and Isabelle. Loving sister of John P. Whyte, Jr. of PA (late wife Marie), Betty Ferren (husband Tom) of CA and the late Mary Sullivan (husband Don), Margaret "Peggy" Kearsley (late husband Wayne), Joan Roy (late partner Bill Zebal) and William Whyte (wife Mary Ellen.) sister-in-law in law of Ronald Collins of GA. She was survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 AM followed by a procession and committal at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. Visitation will be private due to the pandemic. For complete obituary and guestbook, www.richardson gaffeyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.