Dear Janet,



I will always remember Memere's quiet humor and sweet demeanor. I am sorry I have not seen her in such a long time -- the last time was at the Veterans's service a few years ago. She may or may not have remembered me. I have a rocking horse ornament that she gave me when Alex was a baby -- it has a special place on my tree each year.



My love to you and your family at this time, and always. May your "Memeries" keep you going.



Love,

Linda

Linda Frank

Family Friend