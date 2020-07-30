Mrs. Catherine M. 'Kay' (Landry) Hach of Waltham, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 93. Kay was born in Waltham on March 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Eloi and Sabine (Gaudet) Landry, and had been a lifelong resident. After graduating from Waltham High School in 1945 she went to work for a time at the Raytheon Company in Waltham. After her children were grown she worked part time at Light Metal Platers in Waltham then for a number of years at Tayters Potato Chips in Waltham. Kay was also a longtime volunteer at Maristhill Nursing Home in Waltham. A lifelong member of Saint Joseph's Church she was a member of the Ladies Guild and together with her husband Ed belonged to the parish Couples Club. Both were excellent dancers and enjoyed ballroom dancing especially. Kay also adorned her home with many well designed and well-made knit and crocheted items. She was a member of the Waltham Senior Citizens and also enjoyed traveling around the country and on cruises. The beloved wife of the late Edvarese J. Hach, she leaves her children, Richard L. Hach (Elaine) of The Villages, Florida, Ronald E. Hach (Christine) of Waltham and Janet M. Fairfield (Stephen) of Wakefield; her grandchildren, Ryan Hach (Elaine), Timothy Hach (Amanda), David Hach, Dustin Hach (Jill), Shannon Hach and Suzanne Fairfield; her great-grandchildren, Declan and Claire Hach; her sisters, Louise LeBlanc and Liz Poirier both of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also the sister of the late Alphee Landry, Paul Landry, Joseph Landry and Eva David McCumiskey. Family and friends will honor and remember Kay's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, July 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 311 River Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.