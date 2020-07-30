1/1
Catherine M. Hach
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Catherine M. 'Kay' (Landry) Hach of Waltham, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 93. Kay was born in Waltham on March 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Eloi and Sabine (Gaudet) Landry, and had been a lifelong resident. After graduating from Waltham High School in 1945 she went to work for a time at the Raytheon Company in Waltham. After her children were grown she worked part time at Light Metal Platers in Waltham then for a number of years at Tayters Potato Chips in Waltham. Kay was also a longtime volunteer at Maristhill Nursing Home in Waltham. A lifelong member of Saint Joseph's Church she was a member of the Ladies Guild and together with her husband Ed belonged to the parish Couples Club. Both were excellent dancers and enjoyed ballroom dancing especially. Kay also adorned her home with many well designed and well-made knit and crocheted items. She was a member of the Waltham Senior Citizens and also enjoyed traveling around the country and on cruises. The beloved wife of the late Edvarese J. Hach, she leaves her children, Richard L. Hach (Elaine) of The Villages, Florida, Ronald E. Hach (Christine) of Waltham and Janet M. Fairfield (Stephen) of Wakefield; her grandchildren, Ryan Hach (Elaine), Timothy Hach (Amanda), David Hach, Dustin Hach (Jill), Shannon Hach and Suzanne Fairfield; her great-grandchildren, Declan and Claire Hach; her sisters, Louise LeBlanc and Liz Poirier both of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also the sister of the late Alphee Landry, Paul Landry, Joseph Landry and Eva David McCumiskey. Family and friends will honor and remember Kay's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, July 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 311 River Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church,
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
July 29, 2020
Dear Janet,

I will always remember Memere's quiet humor and sweet demeanor. I am sorry I have not seen her in such a long time -- the last time was at the Veterans's service a few years ago. She may or may not have remembered me. I have a rocking horse ornament that she gave me when Alex was a baby -- it has a special place on my tree each year.

My love to you and your family at this time, and always. May your "Memeries" keep you going.

Love,
Linda
Linda Frank
Family Friend
July 28, 2020
Dear Janet and family - I was so saddened to hear of your Mom's passing. Thanks for sharing her with all of us. During times like this Ibthibk of all the wonderful memories from days at St. Joseph's. Your Mom's smile and gentle manner warm my heart. Deepest sympathies to you all.

Love,

Ann
Ann Ormond
July 28, 2020
to Ron & Chris, Rick and Elaine, Janet & Steve and their families
My thoughts and prayers are with you all through these times.

Aunt Kay was the absolute sweetest. She will be missed.
I will cherish many years of memories.

With my deepest condolences for the entire family

Sincerely
Donna
Donna David
Family
July 28, 2020
Miss seeing Kay at center of ageing once in a while.My sorrow is with you.God bless all of you,Ed Leblanc
Edward J Leblanc Leblanc
Family
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Eric & Patti Thibodeau
July 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Kay was a wonderful person always had a smile on her face. We will always treasure the times that we have spend together especially the years we celebrated the March birthdays those were really good times. Rest in peace Kay Anise & Roger
Anise & Roger DeSaulniers
Friend
July 27, 2020
Ron and Family
Sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. May she rest in peace.
Paul Carlin
July 27, 2020
Dear Liz
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time as you mourn the loss of your sister Kay.Kay was my friend and she will be missed by all her relatives and friends and especially the friends that she played cards with but will be looking down at us from her eternal home in heaven.Liz if I can do anything for you please let me know.
Susan Furman
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
Dear Janet
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time as you mourn the passing of your mother.May God comfort you as you mourn.
Susan Furman
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
Rest in Peace Mrs. Hache', Ronnie & Chris our sincere condolences with the news of your Moms passing. She is in good hands with the lord and once again with your Dad.
Doug & Beverly Watson
July 27, 2020
To Louise and Liz, So sorry for the loss of sister Kay. She will be remembered in our Prayers. Cousin Edmond & Germaine G
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Kay was one of those people who always made you feel special. Although I hadn't seen her recently, she was always in my heart as a loving kind sweet friend who I missed. God bless you Kay & dance up a storm with all your friends & family as you reunite in heaven!
Elaine Harvey
Friend
July 27, 2020
Kay you will be missed .I know you're in heaven looking down on us all.Rest in Peace my sweet friend and my card player freind
Kathie Lockard
Friend
