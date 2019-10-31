|
|
Catherine "Kay" R. (Girolamo) Juliano, of Waltham, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Care Dimensions Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was 95. The daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Nofi) Girolamo, she was born, raised and educated in Waltham were she had been a lifelong resident. She and her family summered for many years on the Cape in South Dennis. Mrs. Juliano began working with the City of Waltham School Department as a Cafeteria Worker in 1964 and continued for over 20 years having worked throughout the different City schools. She enjoyed visiting the Waltham Senior Center and had been an avid bowler who enjoyed reading, word puzzles, knitting, cooking and playing cards with her friends and family. She had been a member of the Ladies Sons of Italy. Mrs. Juliano was predeceased by her husband Amelio "Mal" P. Juliano in 1984 and was the sister of the late Ida Belsanti, Patrick, John, Thomas, Frank and Samuel Girolamo. She is survived by her daughters Maria C. Juliano and her wife, Beth Acinapura of Venice, FL; Kathy A. Juliano and her husband William McManus of Waltham; her son Paul A. Juliano and his wife Brenda of Waltham and her dear sister in law Madge Allia of Waltham. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services in celebration of Kay's lfe on Thursday, October 31st at 10:00 in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM. Visitation will be held in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Interment will follow services at the Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. For additional information or directions please visit www.brascofuneralhome. com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019