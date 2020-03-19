|
Mrs. Catherine V. (Burgess) Luvisi, of Waltham, died at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was 91. Catherine was born on October 12, 1928 a daughter of the late Daniel and Sarah (Doherty) Burgess. Raised in the Forest Hills neighborhood she was a graduate of Mission High School. She married Joseph Luvisi on April 22, 1961 in Saint Andrew's Church and they were married for 46 years until his death on November 30, 2007. A member of Saint Luke's Church she was a prefect of the Women's Sodality at the church. Her family offers words of thanks to Catherine's friends and caregivers, Juliet Kaweesa and Suk Hopkins. She leaves her children, Mary T. Luvisi (William Sterritt) of Los Angeles, California, Kathleen A. Luvisi, Sara J. Luvisi, and Margaret E. Luvisi, all of Waltham, Roseanne P. Luvisi (Lauren Downing) of Weymouth, and Susan E. Duffy (Darren) of Dorchester; grandmother of Anthony Luvisi and Reilly Sterritt; her siblings, Mary Burgess of Jamaican Plain, Sara Burgess of West Roxbury, Margaret Burgess of Canton and the late Daniel Burgess; nieces & nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love her family will gather privately for her Funeral Mass and burial. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate her life. Memorials in her name may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 61 Mount Pleasant Avenue Roxbury, MA 02119. Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020