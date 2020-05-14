Home

Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Following Services
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Charles A. Goodale, Jr, of Westminster formerly of Newton passed away on Saturday May 2 at the age of 83. Born in Waltham to the late Charles and Helen (Shields) Goodale he was the husband of the late E. Janice (Kelty) and devoted father of Kerrie Gorgone and her husband Robert of Marlborough, Jacqueline OToole and her husband Tom of Westminster, Stephanie ONeil and her husband Mark of Waltham and eight grandchildren. He is survived by his loving companion Evelyn Albert of Westminster. He is the dear brother of Carol Rhodes of Tampa, FL and the late Dorothy Carroll, Marjorie McLean, Harold Goodale, Elizabeth Barnes, Joan OHalloran and Nancy Ober. Charles was a proud veteran of the US Army National Guard. He served the city of Newton as a Police Officer for eighteen years, was a lifetime member of the Newton YMCA, an avid golfer and lover of Boston sports. Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. A memorial visitation and Mass will be planned for later this spring. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020
