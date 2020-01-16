|
Mr. Charles E. 'Chuck' Reardon, of Waltham, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in Newton-Wellesley Alzheimer's Center following a period of declining health. He was 75. Chuck was born in Brighton on August 18, 1944, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Ryan) Reardon. As a child he moved with his family to Waltham where he graduated from Waltham High in 1962. He worked for years as a professional livery driver. He owned and operated his own livery service for a time before becoming a full-time driver with Harrison Transportation in Waltham where he quickly became a friend and familiar face among co-workers and his customers. He was a devoted communicant of Saint Jude Parish where he quietly served for years as a Eucharistic minister and a sacristan for the 10:30 Sunday Mass. He also served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, Chuck is also reunited in heaven with his brother, the late William Reardon. He leaves his beloved wife, Marianne T. (Mahoney) Reardon, his sisters Helen Vannasse of Kansas and Barbara Faro of Florida and many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, January 15th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was be private. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Parish, 147 Main Street, Waltham MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020