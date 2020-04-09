|
Charles R. Mort, Sr., 80, of Milford was called to eternal rest on March 28, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge. During his lifetime, he touched the lives of many and will be remembered as someone who brought great love, laughter, and encouragement to those that knew him. Charles was born on September 28, 1939 in Tewksbury, MA, and was the beloved son of William D. and Catherine (Lynch) Mort. He attended Waltham High School, and then went on to join the United States Air Force. Charles served on active duty for eight years and retired after thirty years in the Air Force Reserve. During that time Charles also worked for American Airlines as a Jet Engine Mechanic for nearly 30 years before retiring. He was married to Patricia M. (Burns) Mort who passed in 1984, as well as Patricia (Tobias) Mort. Charles enjoyed a number of activities throughout his life. His hobbies included carpentry working on cars and playing pickup hockey with friends from American Airlines. He was an avid dancer and enjoyed music. His time in the Air Force reserve allowed him to travel to new places and meet new people. He enjoyed spending time visiting his family and friends. Charles also enjoyed learning about and collecting airplane and war memorabilia. He enjoyed watching shows of old cars being restored and enjoyed nature. During his retirement, Charles re-connected with the church where he volunteered countless hours at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church delivering meals, giving communion, and handy-man services fixing whatever needed fixing. In addition to these hobbies, Charles was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots even the Dallas Cowboys. Charles especially loved Texas, his second home for 30 + years. Charles is survived by his son, Charles R. Mort, Jr. and his wife Christine of Milford; three daughters, Maxine D. Kinhart of Franklin, Cindy L. and her husband David Blair of Milford, and Kathleen P. and her husband Colbi Stowers of Texas; a sister, Marilyn Fitzpatrick of Hudson, eight grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in St. Marys Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a COVID-19 . Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home While the family and friends of Charles are mourning his passing, current circumstances, restrictions and the familys concerns for everyones health will prevent them from receiving guests as they would prefer. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020