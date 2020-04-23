|
Mrs. Claire M. (Walsh) Corcoran, of Waltham, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She was 96 years old. Claire was born in Somerville on September 7, 1923 to the late William G. and Clara (Barredo) Walsh. Raised in Somerville, she was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School. Claire had been a resident of Cambridge and Watertown before moving with her family to Waltham in 1967. She was a faithful and active parishioner of Saint Mary's Church on School Street and it was to her faith that she turned when her beloved husband, John E. Corcoran, died suddenly on December 12, 1971 at the age of 44. Eleven days after John's funeral the children had Christmas and Claire carried on | with strength and courage. Life, love, faith, family and friendships sustained Claire in the years since and she raised her children the way that she lived her life . . . with grace and dignity . . . and a fair dose of Irish humor and determination. Claire loved the Church and had a profoundly deep and powerful Catholic faith. She found God at a young age, and she never left his flock. She loved rites and rituals and reveled in baptisms, first Communions, and family weddings. She was enormously proud of her children and grandchildren. Family and friends will celebrate her life and her legacy when we are able to be in community again, to worship, praise, and offer thanksgiving for the gift of Claire who has returned to God, the author of life and source of all goodness. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William G. Walsh. She leaves her children, Linda Corcoran (James Lambros) of New York City, Janet Corcoran (Frank Dwyer) of Queens, New York, John E. Corcoran (Julie Schneider) of Essex, Patricia Corcoran (Andres Roomet) of Hinesburg, Vermont, and Carol Russo (Joseph) of Newton, and her cherished grandchildren, Joseph Russo, Grace Rao, James Lambros, and Rose, Lillian, Clara, and Eleanor Corcoran. Funeral services and burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge will be private. The day and time of a funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA 02481. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020