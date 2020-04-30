|
Mr. Claude A. Wilck, of Waltham, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Wingate at Weston. He was 94. Claude was born on April 23, 1926 in Buenos Aires, Argentina a son of the late Herman and Freda (Wilchinski) Wilck. Raised in Canada he immigrated to the United States in 1957. He was the husband of the late Kathleen M. (Hannah) Wilck who died May 15, 2017 as well as having been predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Storr. He leaves a sister, Susan Floerke in Toronto, Canada; many nieces & nephews and their families. Claude worked as a restorative art painter for The John Egan Company for many years. He and his wife were members of the Beth Eden Baptist Church for many years. Funeral Services are private. Burial for Claude will be in Moores Mills Cemetery in Moores Mills, New Brunswick, Canada. Claudes online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020