Daniel J. Garrahan, 75, longtime resident of Plaistow, NH, formerly of Waltham, MA, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Born and raised in Waltham, MA, he was the son of the late James J. and Norma T. (Foglietta) Garrahan. Scouting was a large part of Daniels early life. A member of Belmont Cub Scout Pack 384 and Boy Scout Troop 304, he also served as an Assistant Scoutmaster. Summers were spent at Camp Sachem in Antrim, NH and then later at Camp Split Rock in Ashburnham, MA. His father, James, was a Scout Master and Camp Director and Daniel and his brother have fond memories of being campers and later counselors. When not at camp, he enjoyed spending time at the familys summer home in Sunapee NH. Daniel was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1963. He moved to Plaistow, NH in 1975 where he raised his children, with his wife Constance, and worked as an automotive parts manager for some of the largest Volkswagen dealerships in the area. Daniel was a classic car enthusiast and his 1964 Ford Galaxie was his pride and joy. He loved to cruise around on the back roads of the Tri-State area and go to classic car shows. He also enjoyed oil painting on canvas and building miniature model cars. Daniel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Constance (Hurley) Garrahan of Plaistow, NH, son, Craig Garrahan of Plaistow, NH, daughter, Jessica Perelgut and her husband Michael of Plaistow, NH, brother, Joseph Garrahan and his wife Jane of Westford, MA, sisters, Martha Scott and her husband David of Augusta, GA, Judy Michienzi and her husband Frank of Woburn, MA, grandchildren Julia and Devon Perelgut of Plaistow, NH, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Daniel Pennacchio. Due to the National Health Emergency, funeral arrangements will be at a later date under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. To send a message of condolence to his family please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020