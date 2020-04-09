|
|
Darlene M. (Kelly) Rezendes of Waltham, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in in Lincoln. She was 53. Born on May 7, 1966 in Waltham she was a daughter of the late John F. and Honora 'Marie' (White) Kelly. She was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1985 and later earned her Associate's degree from Aquinas College. She married John T. Rezendes in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church on October 3, 1992. She stayed at home to raise her four children and later took a position as teacher's aide at The Woodland School in Weston where she was still working. Darlene loved any and all time spent at the beachmost memorably at Hampton Beach which was an annual tradition since childhood. Saying she loved to shop either solo or the company of friends is understated. She loved life and the people in it. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her son, John F. Rezendes who died December 4, 2017. The gift of many of John's organs at his death became something to which Darlene became connected in knowing he helped save lives. She became an advocate for organ donation and an active volunteer with Donate Life New England...a cause close to her heart. For more information: ngland.org. She leaves her husband of 27 years, John, she leaves their children, Timothy J., Stephanie A., and Kenneth J. Rezendes, all of Waltham; her siblings, Ann Marie Kelly of Waltham, Henry F. 'Hank' Kelly of Los Angeles, California, John Kelly (Cindy) of Waltham and Robert Kelly (Cathy) of Wrentham; her mother-in-law, Geraldine (Foley) Rezendes of Hyde Park; her in-laws, Jean Marie Slyman (Tom) of Dennis, Joanne Dillon (Patrick) of Weymouth, Robert Rezendes (Judith) of Sandwich, Brian Rezendes (Mary) of Easton, Dennis Rezendes (Noreen) of Hyde Park and Peter Rezendes all of Hyde Park; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Darlene's family will gather privately in Joyce Funeral Home and for her burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. It is our hope and intention that once life returns to a new normal we will be able to gather without restriction and boundaries to celebrate her life. Darlene and her entire family were honored and humbled with the generosity of people to a scholarship fund when John died. She remained an active part of the management of the scholarship committee each year. In that spirit we would ask that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the John F. Rezendes Scholarship Fund, c/o Mr. Jack Dillon, Minuteman Technical High School, 758 Marrett Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Darlene's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020