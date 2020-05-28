|
Mr. David G. Durno, of Waltham, died on May 17, 2020 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 93. David was born in Brookline on March 12, 1927, the son of the late Martin W. and Mary C. (Andrews) Durno. After graduating from Brookline High School he served in the Navy during World War II. Upon his return home he furthered his education at Boston University. He began his career working for General Mills Corp. and then went on to own and operate David Durno & Sons Food Broker. He enjoyed remaining active and belonged to the VFW in Waltham, the Masonic Lodge in Boston, the Elks Lodge in Lexington and the Retired Men's Club in Arlington. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Kasper) Durno and is survived by his sons, Brian S. Durno of Browns Summit, North Carolina and David G. Durno Jr. and his wife, Victoria, of Sandwich; his grandchildren, Sarah, Ashley, Lauren and Hayley Durno; his sister Susan Barrett and also leaves nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late William Durno, Joseph Durno, Pauline Redding and Dorothy Cail. Funeral services and entombment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge are private. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 28 to June 4, 2020