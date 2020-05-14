|
|
Mr. DeAlton J. "Jim" Smith died peacefully at home with family by his side on April 27, 2020. He was 82. Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 1, 1937, the son of the late DeAlton W. and Helen (Mueller) Smith. He was raised in Itasca, Illinois. He proudly earned both his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and later his MBA from the University of Illinois. Jim began his career as an operations research consultant with Arthur D. Little, a job that took him around the United States and the globe. He transitioned to work at American Optical in Southbridge, Massachusetts working in manufacturing operations. Before retirement, he spent several years at ITP, a small software engineering firm in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Retirement afforded him the opportunity to volunteer at Worcester SCORE, an organization that has provided free, expert advice to businesses since 1967. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his decade's worth of business knowledge with the young entrepreneurs in his community. Jim's commitment to the organization resulted in a leadership position that took the Worcester chapter to new levels of success. In his spare time Jim loved travel, sports, food, and the outdoors. As a man who had worked internationally, he never lost his love of travel. One favorite trip was an adventure to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Jim was a planner and loved scheduling every minute of the journey. He was a dedicated sports fan. He enjoyed watching baseball. Whether his grandson was on the Little League field or the Red Sox were at Fenway Park, he was tuned in. He enthusiastically followed the University of Illinois football and basketball teams with his brother, a fellow Illini alum. Jim was known for having a sweet tooth. He could start the day with pancakes, make cookies with his daughter in the afternoon, and end the evening with an ice cream cone. Jim enjoyed being outside. He loved exploring different hiking trails. He biked. Jim always kept a vegetable garden and was forever pulling weeds. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Lawrence Smith of Waltham; his daughter, Gillian Smith and her husband, John Simmons, of South Dartmouth and their children, Charles and Elizabeth; his sister, Sharon Catalanotto of Bensenville, Illinois; his step-son Augustine 'Gus' Lawrence and his wife, wife, Allison McKenzie, of Bellevue, Washington and their daughter Annika. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his first wife Roberta "Bunny" Smith. They shared a wonderful marriage and were great supports for each other. He was the brother of the late Thomas M. Smith. Jim's family and friends will gather for Life Celebration services at time and date to be announced. Memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to Worcester Regional SCORE. SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses grow and succeed.; Worcester Regional SCORE, 311 Main St. Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020