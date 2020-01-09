|
Debbie Kavey was warm, loving, kind and generous. She had a love for life and a love for her family even more. Debbie never missed a beat ...described as always being busy and creative, whether it was helping her children with their school projects, coming up with new ideas for the Chatham Anglers merchandise stand, volunteering with the PTO or being a proud 'hockey Mom' Debbie was always the first to jump in to help . . . and she did so quietly and with a radiant smile. She was born on February 4, 1969, one of four daughters of Richard and Faith (Corcoran) Monahan. A lifelong resident of Waltham, she graduated from Waltham High in 1987. It was there she met her future husband and love of her life, John Kavey. She was a 1991 Boston College graduate earning a degree in Education; something that was both a skill and a passion for her. John and Debbie wed on July 17, 1999 at Holy Redeemer Church in Chatham and spent the next twenty happy years together. Mrs. Deborah E. (Monahan) Kavey, of Waltham, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston following a bout with cancer. She died the way that she lived . . . with strength, grace, candor, humility, a heart filled with love, and a deep and abiding faith. She was 50. During the school year she worked with the Waltham Public School system as an elementary teacher for thirteen years before becoming a full time mom when her children were young. Growing up Debbie spent summers in Chatham enjoying laughs and creating memories with her parents and sisters | a tradition they continued every summer with their own families. She loved her work and her students, but she always looked forward to spending time 'down the Cape'. She ran the Chatham Anglers merchandise stand where she became well-known in Cape Cod Baseball League circles. In addition to her husband John, and her parents, Dick and Faith, she leaves her children, Jack, Richard and Caroline E. Kavey, all of Waltham; her sisters, Kathleen Olsen of Rutland, Vermont, Mary E. DeCharia of Waltham and Joan Streeter of Darien, Connecticut; her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Veronica Kavey of Waltham; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen, Robert, Joseph, Patrick and Ann Marie Kavey and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, January 2nd, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Donations in her memory may be made to a fund established to aid her family: http://gofundme.com/ debbiekavey To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020