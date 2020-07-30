Delia Verros

Delia (Cusano) Verros, age 102 of Waltham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday June 27, 2020. Born on December 3, 1917 in Waltham, daughter of the late Marie and Angelo Cusano. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. Verros. Delia leaves behind her daughter, Patricia Alonzi, of Waltham, grandsons George Alonzi and his wife Tracy of Waltham and Mark Alonzi and his wife Donna and their children Gabrielle and Michael of Marlborough, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Caroline Cappozzi, Nellie (Theresa) Daddona, Emma Morreale, Salvatore Cusano, Frank Cusano, James (Jimmy) Cusano, Michael Cusano, William Cusano, George (Babe) Cusano. She also leaves behind many close friends in Florida, as she spent many winters there, as well as numerous friends throughout the state of Massachusetts. Delia ("Nonnie" as she loved to be called) was a lifelong resident of Waltham and loved and cherished the City. During WW 2 she was a Civil Defense Air Raid Warden; a position she held proudly. Delia and her late husband built their first and only home in Waltham in 1959. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends, and all who would visit would arrive to wondrous smells of homemade Italian cooking. Delia was employed for 37 years at TRW formerly known as Ucinite in Newton, Massachusetts as the night nurse (as she wanted to be called!). She was a life member of the Sons of Italy of Watertown. She loved cheering for the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins as well as for her great-grandchildren's' sports teams. Delia loved her trips to Gloucester during the summer and looked forward to having her lobster dinners. She also like to spend time "out in the country", as she called it, while visiting family in Marlborough. Nonnie was one of a kind (they broke the mold!). She was a strong Italian / American woman, devoted to her family, and committed to her Catholic faith. She will be sorely missed by everyone; Arrivederci Nonnie, until we meet again! Funeral Services were held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in Waltham followed by her burial at Newton Cemetery.



