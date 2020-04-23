|
Dismas A. (Desi) Poirier, 92, passed on April 9, 2020 very peacefully and unexpectedly at the Wachusett Manor in Gardner, Ma. He was the beloved husband of fifty-six years to the late Theresa M. LeBlanc, who predeceased him on January 2, 2018 and the father of Roland J. Poirier, who passed away on December 10, 2015. Dismas was born in Shediac-Bridge, New-Brunswick, Canada on February 24, 1928 to the late Leandre and Victorine (Richard) Poirier. In his mid-twenties, he left to work in Labrador for a few years. In the mid 1950's, he joined his sisters in Waltham, where he met his beloved wife. The two were married in Saint Joseph Church on May 21, 1961. Waltham is where the couple settled, raised their two children and resided for fifty-three years as active members of the Saint Joseph Catholic Parish Community. Dismas was employed at the General Motor Plant in Framingham for thirty-two years. He continued working part-time at Adesa Car Auction for another thirteen years. Dismas was a member of the French American Victory Club where he enjoyed meeting old and new friends, chatting about their younger days gone by in Canada. He loved to take Theresa to the Club on Saturday evening for a night of dancing to a live band of Country Music with all their friends. He always enjoyed singing and playing the guitar that he learned from his brother Rene in his youth. Dismas was a great outdoorsman. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes. In April 1990, he won the trophy at the Sportsman's Club for a four-pound brown trout. Walden Pond was a favorite place to fish with friends and relax, often after work or on Saturdays. But his greatest enjoyment came from packing his travel-trailer for a camping trip to Shediac, his hometown, for a few weeks in the summer for vacation. A good catch of the fresh local lobster was often on the menu and visiting family and friends, playing a good competitive game of "Washer" was a weekly event. On other days, they would enjoy soaking the warm sun at the beautiful beaches and later enjoy the magnificent Canadian sunset. Dismas really knew how to enjoy a vacation. Camping was the plan for most weekends in the Spring and Fall at local campgrounds. By March, they would often travel to Florida on camping trips for a few weeks to enjoy the warmer weather. Dismas was always a very hard worker, but he always took the time to enjoy his life which was fulfilled with family, friends, work and play. He was a 'people person' and loved to laugh. In early 2015, Dismas and Therese left Waltham and moved to Hubbardston to be closer to their children, where they enjoyed a more leisurely life in their new Condo. When his beloved Theresa became ill, he was very devoted and tended to her with great care and love until God called her home. He was a good man of strong faith; this was rooted in him and sustained him with endurance in very difficult and painful times, especially those that crossed his way in later years. We know for certain that he is now "a very happy camper". He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and by all who knew him. Dismas is survived by his loving daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" and her husband Robert Delaire of Fitchburg, two grandsons, Stephen and Kevin Delaire of Fitchburg. He is also survived by two sisters, Angeline LeBlanc of Montreal, Canada and Marguerite Boucher of Bellingham, one brother, Bernard Poirier of Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Dismas was predeceased by ten siblings: Sister Berthilde Poirier, Armand Poirier, Sister Marie-Edith Poirier, Rene Poirier, Jeanne-D'Arc Robichaud, Guy Poirier, Ola J. Poirier, Claudette Kerrigan, Bernadette Legere, Maria Young. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff and the many friends at Wachusett Manor for their kindness and care for Dismas. They would also like to express their gratitude to Lauraine P., his "Angel of Mercy" and his very dear friend for the selfless care, loving kindness and devotion to Dismas' well-being in the last few years of his life. Lauraine made a very big difference in his life. Know that Dismas is thanking you and praying for you now. Due to the current health crisis around the world and in our community, a celebration of Dismas' life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020