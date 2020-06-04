Mr. Donald B. Canning, of Waltham, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 75. Don was born in Oakland, California on September 26, 1944, a son of the late Breton and Iris (Smith) Canning. He moved to Waltham with his family and was a member of the Waltham High School Class of 1962. It was there where he met Fayth Bisphop, and the two wed in Beth Eden Baptist Church in Waltham in 1965. They shared fifty-five happy years together. The couple lived for a time in Belmont before returning to Waltham in 1974. Don took over his fathers plastering business, Canning Brothers, Inc. of Belmont, which he ran successfully for many years before his retirement in 2007. He was very active in his community and at Beth Eden Baptist Church on Maple Street where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers meals to the citys home-bound elders. He enjoyed reading, walking, watching sports, playing cribbage with Fayth, family dinners, and of course, spending time with his children and grandchildren any chance he got. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to many. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, the late James Canning, and his infant daughter, Deborah Leigh Canning. He leaves his beloved wife, Fayth; his daughters, Sheryl Sherry Lynn Ruiz and her husband, Kenneth, of Waltham, and Linda Canning Smith and her husband, Tyler, of Foxborough; his grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Ruiz, Justin Tyler Ruiz, Kyle Jeffrey Smith, and Jessica Leigh Ruiz; his brother, Brian Canning of Richmond, Rhode Island, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dons family will gather privately in Belmont Cemetery for committal services. A memorial service to be held at a later date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, Dons family requests that donations in his name may be made to Beth Eden Baptist Church, 84 Maple Street, Waltham, Massachusetts, 02453. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.