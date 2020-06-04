Donald B. Canning
1944 - 2020
Mr. Donald B. Canning, of Waltham, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 75. Don was born in Oakland, California on September 26, 1944, a son of the late Breton and Iris (Smith) Canning. He moved to Waltham with his family and was a member of the Waltham High School Class of 1962. It was there where he met Fayth Bisphop, and the two wed in Beth Eden Baptist Church in Waltham in 1965. They shared fifty-five happy years together. The couple lived for a time in Belmont before returning to Waltham in 1974. Don took over his fathers plastering business, Canning Brothers, Inc. of Belmont, which he ran successfully for many years before his retirement in 2007. He was very active in his community and at Beth Eden Baptist Church on Maple Street where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers meals to the citys home-bound elders. He enjoyed reading, walking, watching sports, playing cribbage with Fayth, family dinners, and of course, spending time with his children and grandchildren any chance he got. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to many. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, the late James Canning, and his infant daughter, Deborah Leigh Canning. He leaves his beloved wife, Fayth; his daughters, Sheryl Sherry Lynn Ruiz and her husband, Kenneth, of Waltham, and Linda Canning Smith and her husband, Tyler, of Foxborough; his grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Ruiz, Justin Tyler Ruiz, Kyle Jeffrey Smith, and Jessica Leigh Ruiz; his brother, Brian Canning of Richmond, Rhode Island, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dons family will gather privately in Belmont Cemetery for committal services. A memorial service to be held at a later date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, Dons family requests that donations in his name may be made to Beth Eden Baptist Church, 84 Maple Street, Waltham, Massachusetts, 02453. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
June 3, 2020

Fayth and family'

My deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband. My prayers and thoughts are
with you at this difficult time
Grace Alberico
Friend
June 3, 2020
Fayth, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Don was a true gentleman.
Love,
Jeannette
Jeannette McCarthy
June 3, 2020
So Sorry to learn of Dons passing, we'll miss him. I still remember Dons kind nature when we worked together all those years ago. Iall keep Don in my prayers
Ken Canning
Family
June 3, 2020
Well miss you Don, I still remember your pleasant nature when we worked together all those years ago
Ken Canning
Family
June 3, 2020
Fayth and family,
I was so sorry to read that Don passed away. I saw him not that long ago when we voted at the Bright School. He looked terrific and I told him who I was. Fayth, we have laughed and cried a lot over all the years but I think we should thank God for all the good years we had. Sending a hug and will say a prayer for your dear husband.
Ruth Gately
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dear Fayth and family,
I am saddened to hear of Don's passing. I worked for and with him at Canning Brothers for the better part of eighteen years and can honestly say he taught me most everything I know about the plastering trade I ply to this day but more importantly, he taught me how to be a better person, husband and father. My memory of him will be of admiration, respect and gratitude.
My sincere condolences to you all
Joe Sullivan
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Dear Fayth and family,
Our hearts are saddened to hear of Don's passing. We knew Don as a genuine, kind, giant gentle soul. We will miss seeing him pulling up in his red truck and seeing him on his daily walks. It was always such a pleasure to chat with him. One thing was always apparent, he was so proud of his beautiful family! Rest In Peace.
Love, Marcel and Lizann
Marcel & Lizann Cormier
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dear Linda and family,

I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. There are no words to express the sorrow I feel for you and your family. I remember your Dad from your wedding, he had the best smile!!! Take care all of you.

Love, Jan xoV
Janice Masse
Friend
June 2, 2020
We will miss Don at Meals on Wheels. He was such a faithful volunteer for the program. Prayers to you Faith and your family.
Frank & Mary Darcy
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
Dear Faythe and family,
Sending our deepest sympathy and love. We are heartbroken at hearing of Donny's death. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. May he Rest in God's Eternal Peace.
Love
Gerry and Bud Chiasson
Gerry and Bud Chiasson
Classmate
June 2, 2020
SO, A GROUP OF US WERE AT SEA GULL BEACH W YARMOUTH ENJOYING
(I THOUGHT) THE DAY IN THE BEATIFUL WARM WATER . PRIOR TO THIS TIME , I HAD NO CONCERNS WITH 'SHARKS, WILD MONSTERS, ETS., DON SWAM UNDERWATER, PINCHED MY CALF AND I FEARED MY LIFE WAS OVER. THAT STARTED THE LINGERING FEAR OF OCEAN, DON HAS BEEN AND WILL ALWAYS BE WITH ME DURING THESE MOMENTS.
THANKS DON FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP AND THE MEMORIES OF THE OCEAN.
Connie McGaffigan
Friend
June 2, 2020
TO Fayth and family. we were so sorry to hear of Don passing.....may all ur beautiful memories stay in ur heart forever.....i did enjoy working with Don on voting day......very nice man......God Bless.......❤XU32V
Bob & mary ann MCgovern
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Don will be sorely missed at Beth Eden, not only for all he did each Sunday as a deacon, but for who he was. God Bless.
Ellie and Kevin
Ellie Lyman
Friend
June 2, 2020
Fayth and family, Please accept my condolences on the loss of your husband. These are difficult times when one would like to offer sympathy in person, but that is not possible. Still know that your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Gloria Champion
Gloria Champion Champion
June 1, 2020
So saddened to hear of Don's passing.

A number of years back, when my 3 children were little, they went to Adventures Pre-School in Belmont. Next door to Adventures was a convenience store where Don used to stop on many mornings. It was usually around the same time that I would drop off the children. We would often see Don in front of the store and he would always take the time to chat with his 3 little second cousins and me (his cousin-in-law!). It was always a joy to talk to him!

Thinking and praying for Fayth and the family. Don will be very much missed.
Donna Canning
Family
