So saddened to hear of Don's passing.



A number of years back, when my 3 children were little, they went to Adventures Pre-School in Belmont. Next door to Adventures was a convenience store where Don used to stop on many mornings. It was usually around the same time that I would drop off the children. We would often see Don in front of the store and he would always take the time to chat with his 3 little second cousins and me (his cousin-in-law!). It was always a joy to talk to him!



Thinking and praying for Fayth and the family. Don will be very much missed.

Donna Canning

