Donald B. Casey
1927 - 2020
Donald B. "Don" Casey, 92, was the much-loved uncle to so many nieces and nephews. And it was the welcomed hour each Christmas when Uncle Don would distribute the myriad of gifts, unwrapped of course because he was the proclaimed bachelor. They were the best gifts given with thought, love and generosity. An avid swimmer Don kept fit and active with regular swims even until the most recent years. He was born on October 30, 1927 in Waltham a son of the late Robert Andrew and Mary Elizabeth (Deehan) Casey. A graduate of St. Marys High School he then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Don worked in sales for the Kellogg Corporation which was based out of Battle Creek, Michigan. He then managed Watch City Liquors on Main Street which was a family business. After retirement Don worked part-time for Hertz Car Rental Service. Don died peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Newbridge on the Charles Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Dedham where he had been a resident for the last five years. His family offers thanks for the wonderful care provided to Don and grateful for the many friendships. In addition to his parents Don is predeceased by his siblings, Thomas M. Casey Sr. (late Mary) Robert M. Casey (late Eleanor), John B. "Jack" Casey (late Frances), Mary Casey and his longtime companion, Nancy M. Daley. Don leaves his brother, Joseph F. Casey and his wife, Beatrice of Hingham; many nieces & nephews; great- nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Donald's life by gathering at 9 a.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 22nd before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 (www.give.hebrew seniorlife.org/tribute) or the Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Don's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
09:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Donald, I will always remember when I was a kid and you would come by the house to visit with your girlfriend Mary it was always a fun time. You were a great uncle and your memories will live on with me!!
Maureen Casey
Family
October 21, 2020
Everyone loved Donald. We were all the recipients of his generous Christmas gifts that he bought the day before and were usually our favorite. The Casey boys would gather all the wrappings and sneak over to our house and Arthur would have a fit.
I was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Donald's wedding to Mary Walsh. I was 14 and probably more disappointed than Donald when it was called off.
A special virtual hug to Tommy Casey Jr. You gave Donald a wonderful life these last few years. Well done!!!!
Carol Le Clair Bergin
Family
October 20, 2020
I am a friend of Don's from when he lived at Gardencrest. We were good friends here, along with Nancy, and I would chat with him in the late afternoon sun at the pool here. Most afternoons Don would walk over with his radio and his towel to listen to the Red Sox after he swam. We covered every subject imaginable from goings on in Waltham, stories from the army and his jobs and a bit of gossip. My favorite story of his was when he met James Taylor at Hanscom Field while working for Hertz. We laughed in the hot sun with him in his hat and it was a time at Gardencrest when there were a lot of great neighbors. Nancy would be there and we enjoyed talking to the lifeguards from Eastern Europe. Nancy and Don are missed. They were fun days here. "When you're driving, just concentrate on that, just that one thing," he would say. "When you're doing something you do it." He looked sharp in his nice shirts. I visited him once at Maplewood on Norumbega Rd. One day I brought the Mayor over to chat, as I knew they would, when she was at the pool area. All about the old businesses in Waltham. I'm sorry to see him go. God bless him and my sincere condolences to all his family. with Sympathy, Maureen King
Maureen King
Neighbor
October 20, 2020
It was wonderful to see all the photos of the brothers. Uncle Donald never failed to surprise all the nieces and nephews with the latest and best gifts at the holidays. He loved his sweets and watching the t.v. We will miss you, Uncle Donald!
Mary Clare Casey
Family
October 19, 2020
Godspeed, Donald Casey. God love you, as my mother, your cousin Helen Casey Goode, would say.

In classic Irish Catholic tradition, Donald and I only met at wakes, unfortunately, and at one memorable family birthday honoring our Uncle Pat, but I'm happy to know how loved and treasured he has been, always, among the "Waltham Caseys."

I extend my sincere condolences to all of Donald's loving family. God bless you all.
John Goode
Family
October 19, 2020
Uncle Donald , my godfather, thank you for your love and generosity when growing up. You were a big part of my life . R.I.P. !
Brian Casey
Family
