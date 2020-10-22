Donald B. "Don" Casey, 92, was the much-loved uncle to so many nieces and nephews. And it was the welcomed hour each Christmas when Uncle Don would distribute the myriad of gifts, unwrapped of course because he was the proclaimed bachelor. They were the best gifts given with thought, love and generosity. An avid swimmer Don kept fit and active with regular swims even until the most recent years. He was born on October 30, 1927 in Waltham a son of the late Robert Andrew and Mary Elizabeth (Deehan) Casey. A graduate of St. Marys High School he then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Don worked in sales for the Kellogg Corporation which was based out of Battle Creek, Michigan. He then managed Watch City Liquors on Main Street which was a family business. After retirement Don worked part-time for Hertz Car Rental Service. Don died peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Newbridge on the Charles Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Dedham where he had been a resident for the last five years. His family offers thanks for the wonderful care provided to Don and grateful for the many friendships. In addition to his parents Don is predeceased by his siblings, Thomas M. Casey Sr. (late Mary) Robert M. Casey (late Eleanor), John B. "Jack" Casey (late Frances), Mary Casey and his longtime companion, Nancy M. Daley. Don leaves his brother, Joseph F. Casey and his wife, Beatrice of Hingham; many nieces & nephews; great- nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Donald's life by gathering at 9 a.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 22nd before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 (www.give.hebrew seniorlife.org/tribute
) or the Alzheimer's Association
, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Don's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
.