I am a friend of Don's from when he lived at Gardencrest. We were good friends here, along with Nancy, and I would chat with him in the late afternoon sun at the pool here. Most afternoons Don would walk over with his radio and his towel to listen to the Red Sox after he swam. We covered every subject imaginable from goings on in Waltham, stories from the army and his jobs and a bit of gossip. My favorite story of his was when he met James Taylor at Hanscom Field while working for Hertz. We laughed in the hot sun with him in his hat and it was a time at Gardencrest when there were a lot of great neighbors. Nancy would be there and we enjoyed talking to the lifeguards from Eastern Europe. Nancy and Don are missed. They were fun days here. "When you're driving, just concentrate on that, just that one thing," he would say. "When you're doing something you do it." He looked sharp in his nice shirts. I visited him once at Maplewood on Norumbega Rd. One day I brought the Mayor over to chat, as I knew they would, when she was at the pool area. All about the old businesses in Waltham. I'm sorry to see him go. God bless him and my sincere condolences to all his family. with Sympathy, Maureen King

Maureen King

Neighbor