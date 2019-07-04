Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartier's Funeral Home
151 South Main St. (Rte 126)
Bellingham, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Cartier's Funeral Home
151 South Main St. (Rte 126)
Bellingham, MA
View Map
Donna L. McLellan


1955 - 2019
Donna L. McLellan Obituary
Donna L (Turner) McLellan, 63 formerly of Waltham, resided in Bellingham, MA. Donna was the beloved wife of John A. McLellan Jr. and mother of Jack McLellan of Franklin, MA. Donna transitioned from her life here with us to her eternal home in heaven after a brief battle with a brain hemorrhage at Brigham & Womens Hospital Neurological Unit, May 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her family that loved her very much. Visiting Hours arranged for Tuesday, July 9th from 5pm to 8pm at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a service at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Neurology Fl. 9 team at Brigham and Wom- ens Hospital. Checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with in memory of Donna McLellan in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 4 to July 11, 2019
