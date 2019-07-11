|
Mrs. Donnamarie (Thomas) Keaney, of Waltham, died at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was 60. Donnamarie was born in Chelsea on September 9, 1958, the daughter of the late William and Donna (Campbell) Thomas, and lived in Dorchester before moving to Waltham in her teens. She had worked for many years as a print technician at Kwik-Kopy Printing in Newton. At home she was a terrific cook and also enjoyed baking. She leaves her husband, Edward J. Keaney; her daughter, Shawna L. Thomas of Billerica; her siblings, William Thomas of Haverhill, John Thomas of Waltham and Darrel Thomas of New York. She was also the beloved Auntie to Maranda, Alicia, Natasia, Taunya, Kelsey and Nichole Thomas, Stephanie Brass and Jennifer, Aleya, Sean, Tristin, Tyler, Hayley and Ariella Thomas and also leaves many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Ernest and Darren Thomas. Family and friends will honor and remember Donnamaries life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019