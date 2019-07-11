Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnamarie Keaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnamarie Keaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnamarie Keaney Obituary
Mrs. Donnamarie (Thomas) Keaney, of Waltham, died at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was 60. Donnamarie was born in Chelsea on September 9, 1958, the daughter of the late William and Donna (Campbell) Thomas, and lived in Dorchester before moving to Waltham in her teens. She had worked for many years as a print technician at Kwik-Kopy Printing in Newton. At home she was a terrific cook and also enjoyed baking. She leaves her husband, Edward J. Keaney; her daughter, Shawna L. Thomas of Billerica; her siblings, William Thomas of Haverhill, John Thomas of Waltham and Darrel Thomas of New York. She was also the beloved Auntie to Maranda, Alicia, Natasia, Taunya, Kelsey and Nichole Thomas, Stephanie Brass and Jennifer, Aleya, Sean, Tristin, Tyler, Hayley and Ariella Thomas and also leaves many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Ernest and Darren Thomas. Family and friends will honor and remember Donnamaries life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now