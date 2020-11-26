1/
Dora C. Gaudet
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Dora C. (Chiasson) Gaudet, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Waltham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 of natural causes. She was 96 Born in Saint Joseph-du-Moine, Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late William and Marie Helene (Doucet) Chiasson. Dora was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Gallant in 1946, by her second husband, Leo Gaudet, in 1999, four sisters: Antoinette, Beatrice, Lucy and Josephine and seven brothers: Jim, Val, Gabe, Levis, Raymond, Isidore, and at a young age, Isidore. Dora was a kind, loving and caring person. She lived her life always thinking of others - family, friends and neighbors - putting their needs ahead of her own. Dora was an amazing homemaker - always greeting visitors with a welcoming smile and with a homemade meal or baked treat - and as many said, her secret ingredient was "love". She especially enjoyed time with her family both here and in frequent visits to Canada. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Josephine (Charles) Blazejewski of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts with whom she resided; her son, James (Shari) Gaudet of Foxboro, Massachusetts; four grandchildren: Greg Blazejewski, Mark (Maureen) Blazejewski, Alyssa (Dan) Johnson and Danielle Gaudet; and three great-grandchildren, Lucy & Emma Blazejewski and Leo Johnson along with many special nieces and nephews. Our family has been tremendously blessed to have her in our lives. Due to current Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to someone in need and think of Dora, and/or make a donation in Dora's name to the Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01655. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
To Jimmy and the entire Gaudet family and friends, our sincere condolences for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Danny and Brenda McCluskey
Friend
November 23, 2020
I always admired here. Very beautiful and friendly person. My condolences to you Joey.
William Marqus
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dora was a living, breathing role model. Her beauty, her charm will be forever engrained my memory.
To live my life with just half the charisma which she exhumed would be a good way for me to live out her memory
Dr. Wilfred Gallant
Nephew
Wilfred Gallant
November 21, 2020
Joey and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I met her several times during her visits to Canada. She was a wonderful caring woman and will be missed. And Joey I don't know if you remember, we met when we were teenagers.
Sharron (Smith) Yeomans & Frank yeomans
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Dora was a most prized and precious aunt and godmother to me and she had a tremendous impact on my life.A more loving person would be hard to fine.I treasured and cherished her and will do so for the rest of my life.
My heart is with all of the family as they grieve this great loss in their lives.Marie
Marie Gallant
Family
November 20, 2020
Dora was so nice. She played cards with my mom (Luce Leblanc who passed away in January) when Dora still lived in Waltham Please know your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Nora Lawton
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Dora was a truly lovely person.
Craig Chisholm
Family Friend
