Dorothy (York) Hansenof Gardner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at Heywood Hospital at the age of 81. Born on October 10, 1938 in Watertown; daughter of the late Charles York and Ruth (Simpson) York. She was raised and educated in Watertown before moving to Waltham after her marriage. Dorothy's life revolved around her family; she treasured each and every moment spent with them, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she had a love for playing golf; she was a huge New England Patriots fan; and enjoyed shopping. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard S. Hansen Sr. in 2004. Dorothy is survived by her devoted & loving children; Cheryl Howes and her companion David Morris of Gardner; David Hansen and his longtime companion Jean of Boxborough; Donald Hansen and his longtime companion Michelle of Franklin; Ruth Savadian and her husband Albert of Framingham; and Richard S. Hansen Jr. and his wife Joanne of Marlborough; her dear siblings Lois Smith and her husband John of Waltham; John York and his wife Maureen of Maine; and Judy Waters and her husband John of Georgia. In addition she is survived by 10 cherished grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Phyllis, Richard and Marjoie. The family gathered to celebrate Dorothy's life at a private Graveside Funeral Service at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.