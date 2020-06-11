Dorothy Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (York) Hansenof Gardner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at Heywood Hospital at the age of 81. Born on October 10, 1938 in Watertown; daughter of the late Charles York and Ruth (Simpson) York. She was raised and educated in Watertown before moving to Waltham after her marriage. Dorothy's life revolved around her family; she treasured each and every moment spent with them, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she had a love for playing golf; she was a huge New England Patriots fan; and enjoyed shopping. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard S. Hansen Sr. in 2004. Dorothy is survived by her devoted & loving children; Cheryl Howes and her companion David Morris of Gardner; David Hansen and his longtime companion Jean of Boxborough; Donald Hansen and his longtime companion Michelle of Franklin; Ruth Savadian and her husband Albert of Framingham; and Richard S. Hansen Jr. and his wife Joanne of Marlborough; her dear siblings Lois Smith and her husband John of Waltham; John York and his wife Maureen of Maine; and Judy Waters and her husband John of Georgia. In addition she is survived by 10 cherished grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Phyllis, Richard and Marjoie. The family gathered to celebrate Dorothy's life at a private Graveside Funeral Service at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved