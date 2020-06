Dorothy (York) Hansenof Gardner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at Heywood Hospital at the age of 81. Born on October 10, 1938 in Watertown; daughter of the late Charles York and Ruth (Simpson) York. She was raised and educated in Watertown before moving to Waltham after her marriage. Dorothy's life revolved around her family; she treasured each and every moment spent with them, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she had a love for playing golf; she was a huge New England Patriots fan; and enjoyed shopping. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard S. Hansen Sr. in 2004. Dorothy is survived by her devoted & loving children; Cheryl Howes and her companion David Morris of Gardner; David Hansen and his longtime companion Jean of Boxborough; Donald Hansen and his longtime companion Michelle of Franklin; Ruth Savadian and her husband Albert of Framingham; and Richard S. Hansen Jr. and his wife Joanne of Marlborough; her dear siblings Lois Smith and her husband John of Waltham; John York and his wife Maureen of Maine; and Judy Waters and her husband John of Georgia. In addition she is survived by 10 cherished grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Phyllis, Richard and Marjoie. The family gathered to celebrate Dorothy's life at a private Graveside Funeral Service at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Heart Assoc. , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.