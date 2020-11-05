I was extremely sorry to learn today of Mrs. Smith's passing. Dorothy and her late husband, Ed, made a warm and lovely home in the country, in Waltham where I spent many days and weekends with Marjorie, her daughter, during my childhood. There were sleepovers and pancake breakfasts and hikes up the nearby mountain, roller-skating and last, but not least, seeing our mothers sitting down together at each of our homes for tea and chats. It was quite an experience visiting a house, of predominately women, growing up in a house of five brothers. Sometimes, Mrs. Smith would arrive home after having worked the night shift at the hospital.



I have the Episcopal Diocese to thank for having known the Smiths-Lorraine, Ginny, Bobby and Margie. They bought the former boys camp of Lincoln Hill, In Foxboro, where my brothers had gone, and turned it into a girl's camp just in time for Margie and I to attend for several summers. Because our last name was Smith, we were placed in the same cabin. Once we became friends, our moms would drive us back and forth between Waltham and Reading to spend time together.



Mrs. Smith, that is what I always called her, was a very special person and

a Christian who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May she rest peacefully.



Beth Smith Wilson

Family Friend