Dorothy L. Smith
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Dorothy L. (Henry) Smith, of Brooksby Village, Peabody died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was 93. Dorothy was born in Waltham on December 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Robert and Clarissa (Shepherd) Henry, and was a graduate of Waltham High School. She earned her registered nursing diploma from the New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. Until her retirement she worked as a registered nurse at Waltham Hospital. She was a devoted life-long member of Christ Church of Waltham helping to establish Grandma's Food Pantry there. Dorothy was an active participant in nursing organizations and retired nurse groups. She served on the advisory board at the former Leland Home of Waltham, and advocated for the elderly in nursing homes as an Ombudsman after retirement. She didn't miss an opportunity to volunteer for a worthy cause, as a nurse, on behalf of her religious communities, or as a friend. She and her late husband, Ed, spent many happy winters in Ellenton, Florida and became residents of Brooksby Village in 2005. As a member of the Protestant Council at Brooksby, she visited residents in assisted living and nursing home communities. Dorothy will long be remembered for her deep love of family, her kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand, and for her caring & warm smile. The wife of the late Edward N. Smith, she leaves her beloved children, Virginia L. Smith (John Marotto) of Wayland, Marjorie J. Talacko (Vaclav) of Georgetown and Robert L. Smith, of South Royalton, Vermont; her dear grandchildren, Michael Marotto (Emily) of Waterbury, Vermont, Alexandra McNary (Michael) of Boxford and Justina Talacko of Georgetown; her cherished great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Eva Marotto and Mason McNary; her sister, Abbie Roberts of Nobleboro, Maine, and several nieces, nephews and their families. Dorothy was also the beloved mother of the late Lorraine L. Smith of Concord and a sister of the late Roger Henry and Ruth Maney. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5th in Mount Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451; or The Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund, 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. To offer condolences online, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
01:00 PM
Mount Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
We were so saddened to learn of Dot's passing. She was a good friend to my mom at (Janice Kopins) at Brooksby Village. They enjoyed visiting each other while living at Cortland Terrace. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Lynn Shriber
Friend
November 3, 2020
Dorothy was a wonderful Grandmother. My earliest memories are when she used to take me swimming, we always loved splashing around in the water together. I also remember spending a great deal of time with her when she used care for me before I was in school. I loved going to her house on Cedarcroft Lane, it was so big and magnificent to me. Grandma would give me strawberry flavored milk which was a real treat and still makes me think of her to this day. Every night before bed we would pray together. I'm not a terribly religious person but I still know the Lord's prayer because of her.

Grandma was caring, loving, patient, humble, funny, and had a great deal of wisdom. She had plenty of good times, but also difficult times and always conveyed a sense of dignity and purpose. She loved her family very much. I feel fortunate that both my children got to know and love her. She will be missed, and I will remember her often.
Mike Marotto
Grandparent
November 3, 2020
I was extremely sorry to learn today of Mrs. Smith's passing. Dorothy and her late husband, Ed, made a warm and lovely home in the country, in Waltham where I spent many days and weekends with Marjorie, her daughter, during my childhood. There were sleepovers and pancake breakfasts and hikes up the nearby mountain, roller-skating and last, but not least, seeing our mothers sitting down together at each of our homes for tea and chats. It was quite an experience visiting a house, of predominately women, growing up in a house of five brothers. Sometimes, Mrs. Smith would arrive home after having worked the night shift at the hospital.

I have the Episcopal Diocese to thank for having known the Smiths-Lorraine, Ginny, Bobby and Margie. They bought the former boys camp of Lincoln Hill, In Foxboro, where my brothers had gone, and turned it into a girl's camp just in time for Margie and I to attend for several summers. Because our last name was Smith, we were placed in the same cabin. Once we became friends, our moms would drive us back and forth between Waltham and Reading to spend time together.

Mrs. Smith, that is what I always called her, was a very special person and
a Christian who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May she rest peacefully.

Beth Smith Wilson
Beth Smith Wilson
Family Friend
November 3, 2020
I came to know Dottie through a mutual friend, Barbara Hudgins. Every Sunday they went to services together and sometimes the three of us had dinner together. Dottie was a quiet, unassuming woman. As Barbara's health declined, we both became involved in helping her. After Barbara's death, we spent weeks helping Barbara's son go through boxes of his mother's papers and disposing of her clothes and many books. Dottie and I went to the same exercise classes, as long as we could After Dottie moved to Assisted Living, I enjoyed visiting her. She was always "upbeat." She talked a lot about her family, all of whom she loved very much. She kept me up-to-date with your activities and showed me photographs. Due to Covid-19, I had not been able to visit for several months, but we talked on the phone. I will miss this lovely lady.
My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family.
Lilian Roberts
Friend
November 3, 2020
I have many cherished childhood memories of Mrs.
Smith and her family.She was always warm,kind
and thoughtful.My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.
Beverley Morris Smallwood, Neighbor &Friend
Beverley Smallwood
Family Friend
November 2, 2020
For many months in this pandemic we have been unable to visit mom in her home nor bring her on outings. So every night I would call her and end with a funny phrase she used to say to us when we were small - 'sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite'. She was a loving mom with the most wonderful smile and I will miss her dearly. I have been lucky to have my mom present in my life for so long.
Margie Talacko
Daughter
November 2, 2020
I will always remember our times growing up and our visits to Waltham.
Robert Maney
Family
November 2, 2020
I will always remember the fun times we had at Dot and Ed's at their home in Waltham. Dot was always a great gardener and had beautiful begonias in the house. I slways felt welcomed there
patty Simmons
Family Friend
