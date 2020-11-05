Mrs. Dorothy L. (Henry) Smith, of Brooksby Village, Peabody died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was 93. Dorothy was born in Waltham on December 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Robert and Clarissa (Shepherd) Henry, and was a graduate of Waltham High School. She earned her registered nursing diploma from the New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. Until her retirement she worked as a registered nurse at Waltham Hospital. She was a devoted life-long member of Christ Church of Waltham helping to establish Grandma's Food Pantry there. Dorothy was an active participant in nursing organizations and retired nurse groups. She served on the advisory board at the former Leland Home of Waltham, and advocated for the elderly in nursing homes as an Ombudsman after retirement. She didn't miss an opportunity to volunteer for a worthy cause, as a nurse, on behalf of her religious communities, or as a friend. She and her late husband, Ed, spent many happy winters in Ellenton, Florida and became residents of Brooksby Village in 2005. As a member of the Protestant Council at Brooksby, she visited residents in assisted living and nursing home communities. Dorothy will long be remembered for her deep love of family, her kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand, and for her caring & warm smile. The wife of the late Edward N. Smith, she leaves her beloved children, Virginia L. Smith (John Marotto) of Wayland, Marjorie J. Talacko (Vaclav) of Georgetown and Robert L. Smith, of South Royalton, Vermont; her dear grandchildren, Michael Marotto (Emily) of Waterbury, Vermont, Alexandra McNary (Michael) of Boxford and Justina Talacko of Georgetown; her cherished great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Eva Marotto and Mason McNary; her sister, Abbie Roberts of Nobleboro, Maine, and several nieces, nephews and their families. Dorothy was also the beloved mother of the late Lorraine L. Smith of Concord and a sister of the late Roger Henry and Ruth Maney. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5th in Mount Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451; or The Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund, 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. To offer condolences online, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
