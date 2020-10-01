Mrs. Dorothy (Penney) Lydon, of Waltham, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. She was 96. Dorothy was born in Cambridge on July 5, 1924, a daughter of the late David and Lucy Ella (Estey) Penney and was raised in Belmont. She was a 1942 graduate of Belmont High School. She and her late husband, WW II Marine veteran Joseph D. Lydon, made Waltham their lifelong home and were among the first homeowners in the 'new' Rangely Acres neighborhood. Dot was the last of the original residents and over the past seventy-five plus years grew to love her neighborhood and her wonderful neighbors even more. After her five children were grown she lent a hand helping new parents and their newborns, caring for each of them in a way that only time and experience could teach. Dot also enjoyed trips with her friends and prized every moment she spent with her Bridge Club pals. Dorothy's most precious treasures were her family and her friends whom she loved to entertain. Although small in stature she had a big heart, a warm smile and a generous spirit. She leaves her children, Merrily Smith, Sue Ellen Lydon-Daddona (Jack), Penney Lydon, Andrea Arnold (Robert) and Steven Lydon (Denise), all of Waltham; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Dot was also a sister of the late David, Hewitt and Robert Penney and Adrienne Cusolito. Funeral services and burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private. To view Dot's funeral service please visit https:// distantlink.com/Joyce.html
at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 2009-6231 https://www.smiletrain.org/
or to Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA 02465 https://www.2ndchurch.org/
