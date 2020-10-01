1/1
Dorothy Lydon
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Dorothy (Penney) Lydon, of Waltham, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. She was 96. Dorothy was born in Cambridge on July 5, 1924, a daughter of the late David and Lucy Ella (Estey) Penney and was raised in Belmont. She was a 1942 graduate of Belmont High School. She and her late husband, WW II Marine veteran Joseph D. Lydon, made Waltham their lifelong home and were among the first homeowners in the 'new' Rangely Acres neighborhood. Dot was the last of the original residents and over the past seventy-five plus years grew to love her neighborhood and her wonderful neighbors even more. After her five children were grown she lent a hand helping new parents and their newborns, caring for each of them in a way that only time and experience could teach. Dot also enjoyed trips with her friends and prized every moment she spent with her Bridge Club pals. Dorothy's most precious treasures were her family and her friends whom she loved to entertain. Although small in stature she had a big heart, a warm smile and a generous spirit. She leaves her children, Merrily Smith, Sue Ellen Lydon-Daddona (Jack), Penney Lydon, Andrea Arnold (Robert) and Steven Lydon (Denise), all of Waltham; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Dot was also a sister of the late David, Hewitt and Robert Penney and Adrienne Cusolito. Funeral services and burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private. To view Dot's funeral service please visit https:// distantlink.com/Joyce.html at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 2009-6231 https://www.smiletrain.org/ or to Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA 02465 https://www.2ndchurch.org/ To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
please visit https://distantlink.com/Joyce.html
October 1, 2020
My condolences, I loved Dorothy so much! May she rest peacefully and her family hold her close in their hearts!
Linda Husselbee
Family Friend
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the
Lydon family.
Your mother was a great person and she will be miss by everyone that knew her.
May she rest in peace in the Lord's arm.
Martine Hilaire( caregiver)
Martine Hilaire
Friend
September 29, 2020
Dorothy and Joe certainly symbolized what it means to be part of "The Greatest Generation"! RIP Dorothy.
Bill O'Kane
Family Friend
September 28, 2020
May the power and strength of God help you all during this difficult time, as Dorothy is in the presence of God. Sending my condolences and prayers to the family.
Elane Neddie
Friend
September 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Penney and family during this very sad time.
Liz Williams
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss but what a life she lived! I'll never forget moving into the neighborhood and a few days later she knocked on my door with fresh baked brownies. She will be missed but left us all with great memories.
Mike Kelly
Neighbor
September 28, 2020
Steve and family, I'd like to offer our sincere condolences on your loss. Our our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.

Commodore Kirk Kaloustian and the Watertown Yacht Club family
Kirk Kaloustian
September 28, 2020
Condolences to the Lydon family and friends. May Dorothy rest with the angels and May you find comfort in your memories of her. Sending love and prayers.
With deepest sympathy,
Barbara Doucette
Barbara Doucette
Friend
September 27, 2020
To Steve and the rest of Dorothy's very large family I am sorry for your loss. May her loved ones find some solace in the fact she lived for over 96 years. What an incredibly long and full life.
Mike G.
MICHAEL GRIGORAKOS
Family Friend
September 27, 2020
Steve so Sorry for your loss, she had a long life. RIP
Paul Bergeron
Coworker
