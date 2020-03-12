Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
Linwood Cemetery
132 State Road Bypass
Weston, MA
View Map
Douglas P. Weymouth Obituary
Mr. Douglas P. Weymouth, of Weston, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Winchester Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 68. Doug was born on March 14, 1951 in Pasadena, California, the son of the late Ira C. and Josephine A. (Ricciardi) Weymouth. As a young boy he moved with his family to the east coast, first settling in Waltham and later to Weston in 1962 where he would finish out his schooling. He was the longtime proprietor of the J&N Joke Shop and Eastern Coast Costume Store on Moody Street in Waltham. Doug had an affinity for classic cars. He especially loved his 1973 Cadillac Eldorado, and of course, any classic Corvette. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his children and his beloved grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Debra L. Weymouth. He leaves his children, Kendra A. Weymouth of Littleton, Nicole D. Weymouth of New Smyrna, Florida, and Douglas P. Weymouth, Jr. of Littleton; his grandchildren Paige A. and Leiah N. Murray and Viviana A. Ortiz; his former wife and friend, Nancy A. (Doherty) Weymouth and his favorite niece and pal, Coryleigh Devane-Lopez. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 9th, in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), Waltham. Burial followed in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
