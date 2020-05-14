|
Edmund (Teddy/Ed/Eddie), 77 years old passed away April 21, 2020 from a long battle with Alzheimers and Covid-19. Teddy/Eds journey began in River Hebert, Novia Scotia, Canada in 1942. Moved to Waltham, MA in 1955 with his family. Attended St. Pierre School and proudly joined the United States Air Force in 1963 where he honorably served in Vietnam for four years. Shot and wounded, he came back home and retired Military Police 34 years later. He was also a Union Electrician and worked for Canada Dry, Sweetheart Plastics and Necco. He is predeceased by his parents Neri and Ursula. His brother Dismas (Joe) and sister Jeannita and sister-in-laws Maureen, Pat and Marion. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Teddy/Eddie was cherished husband and best friend of 56 years to Diann (Leger) and dear father to Lisa and her fianc Kevin of Hanover, MA. Being the oldest of eight, he is survived by his brothers Reggie of CA, Arthur of Boxborough, MA, Donnie of Lowell, MA, Diane Knutson of Grande Digue, NB, Canada and Gene (wife Jody) of Loudon, NH , sister-in-law Janet of Ma and brother in law Ed Kihorny of NV, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews along with many cousins and of course his grand-pup Sawyer who will miss their walks and talks. Every morning he would have to get his coffee and study sport statistics (missed his calling as a Sports Statistician and would have made a killing in Vegas). Had so much wisdom and kicked butt in trivia. Not only was an answer given, the history behind the answer as well. He could not sit for long (his daughter would call him ("The Putterer" or"The Thinker"). You would also find him golfing, gardening, cooking, feeding the birds and other wildlife, working on the house, tinkering with cars or being helpful with any project or task put in front of him. He was also so talented in drawing, woodworking and photography too. A big car and plane enthusiast especially muscle cars, dragsters and NASCAR as well. He had a great tenderness for all animals and had many pets in his lifetime. Loved his trips to Canada, music, and watching Westerns, Sci-Fi and of course, New England Sports teams thrive and also Marilyn Monroe. As we grieve his loss, remember not only that he died, but that he lived. May the many great memories of this man of strong character and compassion comfort us through this difficult time. He would want us to SMILE! The family will have a Memorial/Celebration of Life along with full military service (National Cemetary). Dinner at his favorite restaurant, The Chateau (also where he worked as a kid) in his honor at a later date when safe for all his loved ones to attend. When he knew he was sick, he faced the end with courage. Battled long and hard against Alzheimers that robbed him of his brain and smile so please consider a donation in his honor to: Alzheimers Assoc () or .
