Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Chapel
51 Hall Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. O'Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. O'Leary Obituary
Mr. Edward J. O'Leary, of Waltham, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was 74. Ed was born in Arlington on February 16, 1946 and had been a Waltham resident for more than forty-five years. During the Vietnam War he served with the United States Army. Until his retirement Ed worked as a sheet metal mechanic at General Dynamics in Quincy and before that worked for years as an oil burner technician. Ed was an avid coin collector and built an impressive assortment throughout the years. He was also a fan of Johnny Cash and enjoyed playing the guitar. Ed leaves his beloved wife, Catherine F. (Rafferty); his children, Joseph E. O'Leary (Michelle) of Atkinson, New Hampshire and Lisa M. Braima (Johnny) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Nicholas O'Leary, Brendan Braima, Logan and Matthew O'Leary and his brother, James O'Leary of Arlington. He was also a brother of the late William O'Leary. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, March 4th, in Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham. Burial was in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -