Mr. Edward J. O'Leary, of Waltham, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was 74. Ed was born in Arlington on February 16, 1946 and had been a Waltham resident for more than forty-five years. During the Vietnam War he served with the United States Army. Until his retirement Ed worked as a sheet metal mechanic at General Dynamics in Quincy and before that worked for years as an oil burner technician. Ed was an avid coin collector and built an impressive assortment throughout the years. He was also a fan of Johnny Cash and enjoyed playing the guitar. Ed leaves his beloved wife, Catherine F. (Rafferty); his children, Joseph E. O'Leary (Michelle) of Atkinson, New Hampshire and Lisa M. Braima (Johnny) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Nicholas O'Leary, Brendan Braima, Logan and Matthew O'Leary and his brother, James O'Leary of Arlington. He was also a brother of the late William O'Leary. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, March 4th, in Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham. Burial was in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020