MOM

So many years of saying hello

So many goodbye's as we go

You were always there

In good times and bad

You were always there for questions we had

Our memories of you are so very strong

You kept us together and helped us along

We continue to live on

With courage - with out fear

Because in our hearts

We know you are near

This last goodbye is so very sad

We love you mom, please say hello to dad

Anthony marc Chicco

Son