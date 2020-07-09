1/1
Elaine B. Chicco
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elaine B. (York) Chicco, of Waltham, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Stanley Tippett House in Needham. She was 87. Elaine was born in Waltham on July 3, 1933 to the late George D. and Mary Frieda (White) York. She was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate to Watertown High. Following her marriage to Antonio M. "Anthony" Chicco the pair moved to Waltham where they became lifelong residents and where they would raise their four children. She had worked as a secretary and office administrator for several years but her true passion was being a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother. In addition to her parents, Elaine is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Anthony, her brothers, George and Ralph York, and her sister Mary Sheehan. She leaves her children, Brenda Jones of Orford, New Hampshire, Anthony Marc Chicco (Rosemarie) of Biddeford, Maine, Mary Catherine Chicco Fuller (Jeff) of Wellesley and Crisanna Chicco Favreau of Marlboro; her grandchildren, Jessica Chicco, Anthony, Chicco, and Ariana Goyette; her great-grandson, Brady Clarke; her sisters, Alma Feil of Fort Worth, Texas and Irene Fraser of East Falmouth, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Calling hours for Elaine will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Monday, June 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. (Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.) Her Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 30th in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Psoriasis Foundation, or to the Wounded Warrior Project. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 3, 2020
Happy Birthday In Glory
Anthony Chicco
Grandchild
June 30, 2020
Dear Marc and Rosie, I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Marc's Mom. My warmest condolences are sent your way as are my hopes for your comfort. She raised a lovely son in Marc. Take good care of yourselves and my condolences to the whole Chicco family.Sincerely, Maureen King
Maureen King
June 30, 2020
Sending you all our love and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time. There are so many good memories of growing up with the Chicco family.....I'm so thankful that I was able to have a "grown up" relationship with Auntie Elaine...She was always there when i needed her. Kenny always loved to hear her say "How are ya?" with that Boston accent...
We love and will miss you Auntie Elaine!
Sandy and Ken andrews
Family Friend
June 29, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Aunt Elaine's passing. I will miss seeing her beautiful face in Hannafords and chatting with her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers❤
Jennifer Chicco-Devane
Family
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I am so sorry. Rest In Peace Auntie ❤
Debbie Flateau
Family
June 28, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandy Andrews
June 27, 2020
MOM
So many years of saying hello
So many goodbye's as we go
You were always there
In good times and bad
You were always there for questions we had
Our memories of you are so very strong
You kept us together and helped us along
We continue to live on
With courage - with out fear
Because in our hearts
We know you are near
This last goodbye is so very sad
We love you mom, please say hello to dad
Anthony marc Chicco
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved