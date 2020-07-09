Mrs. Elaine B. (York) Chicco, of Waltham, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Stanley Tippett House in Needham. She was 87. Elaine was born in Waltham on July 3, 1933 to the late George D. and Mary Frieda (White) York. She was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate to Watertown High. Following her marriage to Antonio M. "Anthony" Chicco the pair moved to Waltham where they became lifelong residents and where they would raise their four children. She had worked as a secretary and office administrator for several years but her true passion was being a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished grandmother. In addition to her parents, Elaine is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Anthony, her brothers, George and Ralph York, and her sister Mary Sheehan. She leaves her children, Brenda Jones of Orford, New Hampshire, Anthony Marc Chicco (Rosemarie) of Biddeford, Maine, Mary Catherine Chicco Fuller (Jeff) of Wellesley and Crisanna Chicco Favreau of Marlboro; her grandchildren, Jessica Chicco, Anthony, Chicco, and Ariana Goyette; her great-grandson, Brady Clarke; her sisters, Alma Feil of Fort Worth, Texas and Irene Fraser of East Falmouth, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Calling hours for Elaine will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Monday, June 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. (Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.) Her Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, June 30th in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Psoriasis Foundation, or to the Wounded Warrior Project
. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
.