Mrs. Eleanor J. (Johnson) Higgins, of Waltham, died at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was 93. Eleanor was born on November 11, 1926 in Freetown, a daughter of the late Daniel and Mariah Johnson. She was raised in Freetown and was a graduate of Durfee High School in Fall River. After that she trained as a nurse at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester. After her marriage to Waltham native Raymond A. Higgins, Jr. the couple lived in Lincoln for a time before making Waltham their lifelong home in 1959. Eleanor worked for years as a registered nurse at Waltham Hospital, primarily in the operating room. It was there that she made many lifelong friends. She was also long active at First Parish Church where she volunteered at the clothing exchange. Her husband, Ray, died on March 22, 1988. Eleanor leaves her children, Todd R. Higgins (Susan) of Jefferson City, Missouri and Brad A. Higgins (Sharon) of Marlboro; her grandchildren, Nathan Higgins (Jessica), Jacob Higgins (Katherine), Brian Higgins, Sean Higgins, Steven Higgins and Kristen Higgins; her great-grandchildren, Mary, Anna and William Higgins and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also a sister of the late Charlotte Boutell, Stephen Briggs, Constance Briggs, Clara Nichols, Julie Doucette and Natalie Hartman. Family and friends will honor and remember Eleanor's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, November 21st from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019