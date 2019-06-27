|
Eleanor L. Long, 69 of Methuen, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeths Medical Center in Boston, with her loving spouse, Betty Jean Landry, by her side. At the time of her passing, she was also surrounded by her siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends. Born in Waltham, MA on October 3, 1949, Ellie was the daughter of the late John P. and Ruth A. (McHugh) Long. She worked as a test technician troubleshooter for the Raytheon Company in Waltham and then in Andover for 36 years until her retirement in 2014. Ellie was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed playing softball for the Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen and then for the Berkeley Social Club in Lawrence, where she was a member for 30 years. She loved photography and also loved taking trips to Bermuda, as well as Provincetown, MA, where she and her spouse enjoyed attending their annual Carnival. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, who meant everything to her. Ellie will be deeply missed by her spouse of 48 years, Betty Jean Landry of Methuen, with whom she shared a wonderful life; her 6 siblings, Robert Long and his wife, Hiroko of Japan, Christine Long and her spouse, Karen Walsh of Sturbridge, MA, Donald Long and his wife, Deborah of Loveland, CO, John Long III and his wife, Christine Burgess-Long of Poway, CA, Jeanne Long Walsh and her husband, John of Methuen, and Martin Long and his companion, Rahna Peirce of Lisbon, NH; 3 sisters-in-law, Muriel Rowe and her family of Anderson, CA, Ruth Potas and her family of Waltham, and Fran Hutto and her family of Athens, GA. She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Long and her sister, Kathleen Solomon. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Ellies life by gathering for her calling hours on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 | 7 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen, with a funeral ceremony to follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to GLAD (GLBTQ) Legal Advocates and Defenders, 18 Tremont Street, STE 950, Boston, MA 02108. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Long and Landry families.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019