Mrs. Eleanor M. (Joyal) Gorgone, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Bethany Healthcare. She was 96. Eleanor was born June 25, 1923 in Waltham a daughter of the late Alde and Vizina (LeBlanc) Joyal. Raised in Waltham she was a graduate of Waltham High School and married George S. Gorgone on November 11, 1944. They were married 58 years until his death on July 10, 2002. Prior to marriage she had worked at New England Telephone Company and in the Navy yard. In addition to raising her six children she worked as a waitress at Ritcey's Restaurant. Eleanor was a diehard Bos- ton Red Sox fan, enjoyed many rounds of golf at courses including Leo J. Martin Gold Course and St. Mark's Golf Club. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. In addition to her husband, George she is predeceased by their daughter, Patricia A. Theriault and her siblings, Edmund Joyal, Henry Joyal, Claire Knous, Eugene Joyal and Phyllis Deveaux. She leaves her children, Dianne M. Kopec Allen (William) of Landenburg, Pennsylvania, Robert G. Gorgone (Rosemary) of Cape May, New Jersey, Sally A. Baronian (John) of Northborough, Thomas P. Gorgone (Linda) of Framingham and John J. 'Jack' Gorgone (Pamela) of Naples, Florida; her grandchildren, Michael Kopec (Pamela), Dawn Sweeney (Patrick), Christine Phillips (Patrick), David Gorgone, Brenda Shimp, Lynn Taylor, Jennifer Gorgone, Robin DiGregorio (David), Maria Wentworth (Charles) and Sara Gorgone; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, Michael, Ella, Channolin, Mariah, Declan, Korrigan, Cain, Dane, Ava, Brodey, Aiden, Julia, Cody, Hunter, Anthony and Aiden and a great-grandchild, Liana; her siblings, Irene Murray of Maynard and Richard Joyal of Plymouth; nieces & nephews. Funeral services are private. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019